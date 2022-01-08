“If you go back in Tom Brady and LeBron James’ careers, they have similar situations”: Joe Montana compares NFL and NBA’s biggest modern day stars in his new docuseries “Cool Under Pressure”

Tom Brady and LeBron James are, and have been, two of the greatest (if not the greatest) athletes in their sports, and recently Joe Montana pointed out the similarities in their careers.

Brady has been a staple quarterback in the league since his first full year as a starter where he guided the New England Patriots to a Super Bowl victory. Since then, he’s only won six more titles, giving him more than any franchise in NFL history.

LeBron’s path to immortality was a little more drawn out as he didn’t win his first title until his ninth season in the NBA. However, he quickly became unquestionably the best player in the NBA a few years after his induction into the NBA. Now, LeBron sits on four titles, and now in his 19th year in the league, he’s still contending for another championship and MVP award.

Also Read: “Let’s hope and pray Charles Barkley doesn’t pick Georgia to win”: Anthony Edwards and Ernie Johnson beg Chuck to not curse the Bulldogs ahead of National Championship Game

Joe Montana compares Tom Brady and LeBron James’ career in new docuseries

Joe Montana once knew all about the immortality Tom Brady and LeBron are enjoying. Of course, Montana still goes down as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but it’s different when you’re playing and when you’re on the sidelines as a memory.

Montana released a new docuseries, “Cool Under Pressure”, the title paying tribute to his nickname, “Joe Cool.” He hopes this docuseries will highlight his glory days, showcasing both the highs and lows of everything that happened to him. About LeBron and Brady, Montana had a lot to say.

“I’ll bet if you go back in both of their careers, they have similar situations. I don’t know about LeBron because he has been a beast forever. But there were doubts about Tom when he first came in the league by where he was drafted.”

“Look at LeBron right now, everybody is over him, and he is one of the greatest players to play that game. If he really wanted, he could take over every game but he doesn’t,” Montana goes on. “I bet you there are a lot of things in there. And the same with Tom. It would be interesting to see and listen to their stories when they reach the pinnacle of where they are.”

Montana was widely considered the NFL GOAT before Brady, and he understands why Brady (and to the same extent, LeBron James) wants to keep playing this late into his career.

“I think it’s a driver, it makes you wanna still be at the top of your game. And eventually it will start to taper down for him. Whether it’s physically or age or whatever.”

Montana’s docuseries is definitely a must-watch if you’re an NFL fan. It dives deep into his career, right from his time at Notre Dame up until his retirement in 1994. Montana won four Super Bowl titles, never losing on the game’s biggest stage, before calling it quits and was the gold standard for quarterback comparisons before Brady.

Meet the man who never lost his cool. 🧊 The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure are streaming now: https://t.co/jcRnentnmM pic.twitter.com/IFrdK41gbJ — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 6, 2022

Also Read: “Damn Ava Louise got Devin Booker?”: After Antonio Brown, Only Fans model sets her sights on taking down Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend and Suns star