Erin Andrews Once Painted The Hotel Wall With Vomit After Drinking Way Too Many Mudslides

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Erin Andrews is a well-renowned face in the broadcasting circuit. The fun loving and fiercely intelligent sports presenter is known for taking sideline interviews and covering high-octane clashes.

However, recently, Andrews decided to apologize to all of America as she went on air and conducted several interviews during the Cowboys vs Packers clash even when a couple of strands of pitch black hair were sticking out of her cheek.

Moreover, in the same episode of “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa” podcast during which she issued the apology, Erin also discussed about the need of men being assertive. However, she also claimed that they should also know when to just roll back and listen to their women.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Erin Andrews Once Had 4 Mudslides In a Boston Bar

Today, we are going to tell you about another one of Erin’s stories which she shared on her podcast. In one of the episodes, the discussion went towards drinking habits which propelled Andrews to share a hilarious over-drinking story.

Erin claimed that she was over the moon when she got her first job with the Tampa Bay Lightning. As a result, she fell in love with consuming mudslides and one time, when all of the announcers went out for a drink, she ended up having 4 mudslides.

Seeing her literally going out of control, Erin was sent back in a cab but things didn’t improve for her at all. “Projectile vomit” is what Erin ended up gifting to the hotel wall where she stayed.

Although she wanted to hit the toilet, but one can understand why her aim went horribly wrong. Erin stated that she then called her father to tell him that she had alcohol poisoning.

That is surely one crazy drinking story. Erin was 22 years old when this incident happened and looking at how she interacts with eminent personalities on-air, it would be fair to say that her love affair with mudslides would have well and truly ended a long while back.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower