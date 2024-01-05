HomeSearch

Nidhi
|Published January 05, 2024

Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Katt Williams Dissing His Friends Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Earthquake and Others at Club Shay Shay

Picture Credits: USA Today Sports

Katt Williams started some fires on his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast a couple of days ago. Fires, that Shay Shay is now trying to seemingly distance himself from. The Katt Williams episode kicked up a massive media storm as Williams went after some of the biggest comedy names in the tell-all interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Williams’s diss on comedians like Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Earthquake, and others quickly went viral, with some moments quickly becoming meme fodder. While Sharpe kept a neutral stance throughout the interview, he revealed in an episode of his other podcast ‘Nightcap’ that some of those comedians are his friends and he didn’t know how to react to Williams.

Explosive testimony from Williams, which included calling Steve Harvey a potato head, triggered responses from various celebrities, including Shannon Sharpe himself. On Nightcap, Sharpe revealed,

“I’m cool with Steve Harvey, I’m cool with Rickey Smiley, I’m cool with Kevin Hart…A lot of the people he earthquaked, EARTHQUAKED my dawg… Do I have conversations with Steve Harvey? Absolutely!…I have a personal relationship (with these guys)…but we have a friendly relationship…we cool!”

This surely complicated things for Sharpe when Katt Williams went on a rampage against these guys. In addition to reigniting his feud with Cedric the Entertainer, other comedians also faced Williams’ heat. The veteran comedian called Smiley a liar for misleading him about a role, claimed Harvey plagiarised another comedian’s bit for his show, said Cedric looks like a walrus, straight up said Earthquake is illiterate, and slammed Hart for taking on “homosexual” roles that were his rejects, among other egregious claims.

How Shannon Sharpe Stayed Neutral

Sharpe himself was not safe from Williams’ shot as the comedian dissed the pro bowler and said, “You having an unnatural allegiance to losers is not like you.” This same allegiance had Sharpe defending some of his friends while giving the comedian the space to talk it all off.
No one was safe from Williams’ bombs as he went after what felt like half the comedy scene, sparing no thoughts. As Sharpe revealed, Williams was throwing deuces even before the cameras started rolling. In the Nightcap episode, Sharpe revealed his strategy for the interview, “That’s the hardest part because he’s saying things about people that (I’m cool with)…The best thing for me to do is to just be swishing, stay neutral, ask the questions, I’m not taking a side, imma let the viewin’ audience take their side…”
It seems Williams walked into Sharpe’s studio guns-a-slingin’, taking not only Sharpe by surprise but also the entire entertainment industry. Many of Williams’s “victims” have responded to the comedian’s claims, but its Sharpe’s response that heightens the hilarity of the whole situation.

Nidhi

Nidhi

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

