Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Katt Williams Dissing His Friends Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Earthquake and Others at Club Shay Shay

Katt Williams started some fires on his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast a couple of days ago. Fires, that Shay Shay is now trying to seemingly distance himself from. The Katt Williams episode kicked up a massive media storm as Williams went after some of the biggest comedy names in the tell-all interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Williams’s diss on comedians like Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Earthquake, and others quickly went viral, with some moments quickly becoming meme fodder. While Sharpe kept a neutral stance throughout the interview, he revealed in an episode of his other podcast ‘Nightcap’ that some of those comedians are his friends and he didn’t know how to react to Williams.

Explosive testimony from Williams, which included calling Steve Harvey a potato head, triggered responses from various celebrities, including Shannon Sharpe himself. On Nightcap, Sharpe revealed,

“I’m cool with Steve Harvey, I’m cool with Rickey Smiley, I’m cool with Kevin Hart…A lot of the people he earthquaked, EARTHQUAKED my dawg… Do I have conversations with Steve Harvey? Absolutely!…I have a personal relationship (with these guys)…but we have a friendly relationship…we cool!”