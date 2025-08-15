“I Watched So Much Greg Olsen Tape”: Tom Brady Explains How He Improved as a Broadcaster

One trait that set Tom Brady, the GOAT, apart from so many others was his relentless work ethic and his refusal to stop improving. That mindset sustained him for 24 seasons in the NFL, always finding new ways to stay sharp and never letting himself fall behind. It’s the same mentality he’s carried into his post-playing career, and it was on full display in the broadcast booth toward the end of last season.

Brady faced plenty of criticism in his first year as a color commentator. Not because he was bad, but because he replaced fan-favorite Greg Olsen. Olsen’s sharp analysis and easy chemistry with viewers had made him one of the most beloved voices in football.

So how did Brady handle it? In a conversation with Olsen, TB12 said he did what he has always done: focus on getting better. As a rookie in the booth, he immersed himself in game tape, not just of football, but of the great broadcasters who came before him, including Olsen himself.

” When I look at broadcasting, I was very much a rookie this last year. But I looked up to a lot of people that I thought, man, he does a great job, and you’re obviously one of the greats already at such a young age. I want to be like Greg. I watched so much Greg Olsen tape. What’s he do that I really like that maybe I can apply to my prep? As long as I’m good with the man in the mirror that’s looking back at me at the end of the day, I’m cool with it.”

Brady poured himself into the work, caring less about whether people liked him and more about whether he was improving. His philosophy is simple: your biggest competition is yourself. Beat that person every day. Critique and challenge yourself so that, when you look in the mirror at night, you know you gave your best.

Just as Olsen directly and indirectly helped Tom Brady adjust to his new role, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has promised to return the favor, offering help whenever Olsen needs it. For him, that’s what being a great teammate is all about.

He’s not concerned about gossip or speculation over a supposed feud between them. TB12 knows the truth: they share a solid working relationship, mutual respect, and the confidence that they can count on each other anytime.

Olsen shared the same outlook, vowing to make himself better and achieve great things without thinking about ways to make Brady look bad.