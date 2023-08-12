“I’m Still Childish”: ‘Rich Dad’ Odell Beckham Jr. Still Can’t Believe That God Chose Him to be a Parent

Odell Beckham Jr is excited about his NFL return. He has been waiting for this moment since he limped off the SoFi Stadium on the day of the Super Bowl. However, it wasn’t that bad of a week for OBJ as he welcomed his son Zydn a few days later on 17th February and even to this day he couldn’t believe that he is a father now.

OBJ has always been a family man and ever since his family grew, he is often seen playing with his son on his IG stories. He even made sure to announce his Ravens move in a cute way by making his 1-year-old son wear Lamar Jackson’s #8 jersey for his Instagram post. However, OBJ in his recent Instagram posts said that he is so childish that he cannot believe how God made him a father.

Odell Beckham Jr. Talks About His Fatherhood

OBJ and his girlfriend Lauren Woods were blessed with a baby boy days after he won his first Super Bowl ring. Becoming a dad was surely the biggest moment in his life. However, the Ravens receiver in his latest IG post hilariously admitted that he himself acts like a child sometimes. One carousel of the post read:

“I be tryna discipline my child and we’ll literally look at each other and bust out laughing. I can’t believe God chose me to be a parent rn. I’m still childish as h*ll and look at me taking care of childish Jr.” In the next few slides, OBJ demonstrated his childish side by posting a meme that read “F*ck you,” when one shakes his/her head.

Watching Odell Beckham Jr. talk about parenthood, Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly commented on the post saying, “I mean bring that little boy is beautiful!” OBJ responded to her comment by saying, “@kbstafford89 thanks maaaa I misss u guys!!! Hope the lil ones are well.” Kelly is a mother of four daughters who she shares with her Los Angeles Rams quarterback husband Matthew Stafford. OBJ and Kelly share a special friendship from his time as a Rams receiver.

OBJ Loves Being a Dad

This was not the first time Odell Beckham Jr. has voiced his opinion on being a parent. Months after his son Zydn was born, OBJ talked about how much he is ready to be a father and how his new chapter in life has redefined the meaning of love. “When I first met him and looked into his eyes — his very soulful eyes, very much like mine — you could tell he didn’t know anything about the world … it’s just happiness and joy,” Beckham Jr. told People.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the richest wide receivers in the league and being a rich dad he is ready to provide his son the world. Despite his childish behavior, OBJ is leaving behind a legacy that his son Zydn would be proud to know about.