“He Was Crowd Surfing”: NFL Fans Troll Micah Parsons For His Failed Attempt To Stop Eagles’ Notorious ‘Tush Push’

The Dallas Cowboys had a rough Sunday game after they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by a margin of five points. The clutch from the Eagles’ offense comes with their perfect execution of ‘Tush Push’. Although it’s controversial, their execution of the play once evened their score during the second quarter with a 1-yard TD from Jalen Hurts and also gained them an enormous advantage in the third quarter. And it was a sight for sore eyes for the Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

No team has ever come close to stopping the Eagles’ ‘Brotherly Shove’. Micah Parsons expressed in a recent interview that his team must come up with a plan to stop them at any cost. Many believed he could have some trick up his sleeve to stop Philly on the Sunday night game.

However, as the game progressed to the third quarter, the Cowboys backed up the Eagles in their own territory. It was at this moment that the Eagles released their primary weapon. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took an unconventional route to stop the rivals, but upon his failure, he only gave fans more reasons to laugh.

Parson was keeping a tight watch on the Eagles’ destructive plan. As soon as the play started, he jumped on top of the pile to stop Jalen Hurts. However, he couldn’t do much while surfing on the bodies of his own teammates.

NFL Fans React to Micah Parsons’ ‘Crowd Surfing’ Defense

The video of the whole act made it to social media, and NFL fans had some hilarious comments, GIFs, and videos in response to it. While the fans praised Jalen Hurts and his team’s effort, they had quite the opposite reaction to Parson’s attempt. The Cowboys’ linebacker is one of the best defensive players in the league, but fans didn’t shy away from calling his attempt a ‘Crowd Surfing’.

A fan playfully teased Parsons’ performance, writing,

Someone else humorously crafted a reply, commenting,

Another user had the perfect GIF to sum up the situation.

This fan took it seriously, sharing a relatable GIF that brought amusement to many,

However, one user analyzed the video differently, deeming the play a false start.

The Eagles’ secret weapon is certainly effective, as they are currently the only team in the NFL with an 8-1 record in their inventory. With an injured knee, Jalen Hurts still ran the ‘Tush Push’ and added a much-needed touchdown to his tally, evening the score in the second quarter.

The Cowboys definitely needed a different plan to tackle Philly’s ‘Brotherly Shove’, which is undoubtedly their strong suit. Last season, the Eagles pulled off this move 37 out of 41 times, to which some protested and even said it should be banned. As of now, Hurts has 33 rushing touchdowns, and he recently broke the franchise record of former Eagles QB Randall Cunningham.