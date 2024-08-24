“He Went Viral So He Won”: NFL Pro Bowler Gets Real About Team USA QB Claiming to Be Better Than Patrick Mahomes

USA Flag Football QB Darrell Doucette made headlines earlier this week after claiming that his superior “IQ” makes him better than Patrick Mahomes. While the context was for flag football, putting one’s game IQ above Mahomes’ in today’s game is still outrageous. Thus, from fans to pundits to ex-players, many have cited Doucette’s hunger for fame as the motive behind this bold statement.

The latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast” saw former NFL Pro Bowler Fred Taylor express his bafflement at Doucette’s claims. He first accused the flag football QB of “tripping” and called him out for creating a football version of the Noah Lyles vs. basketball rivalry.

“He’s tripping… he said, ‘Hey Noah, hold my drink, let me take it’… He went viral, so he (thinks he) won, right?”

The former running back then dialed back his roasting as he delved deeper into the context of the New Orleans native’s statement. While Taylor acknowledged that flag football has its own intricacies and style of play, which might have influenced Doucette’s comments, he still called the player “crazy” for believing he was better than Mahomes.

For Taylor, Mahomes excelling in Flag Football isn’t an outlandish concept. He argued that if Mahomes makes a few tweaks to his gameplay, he could still have a significant impact on flag football. “I believe Pat can make an adjustment and still be able to go to that league and be as good as he is,” the former ball carrier continued.

That said, even after bashing the US World Games gold medalist, Fred reiterated that the flag football QB is an exceptional athlete, which led to the ire of Ryan Clark.

“It’s a dumb comment”: Ryan Clark gives his verdict on Doucette’s statement

Defending Darrell’s school of thought, Fred Taylor complimented the flag football QB for his “dope” skills and acknowledged the pedigree he demonstrated by winning at the grand stage and other championships. But Clark had heard enough.

He couldn’t believe that his co-host was analyzing Doucette’s tape and told the former Pro Bowler to stop, saying that this “conversation is stupid.” In Clark’s mind, Darrell’s intentions were clear — a desperate attempt to make headlines. “It’s a dumb comment, it’s a desperate comment [which he didn’t] really need to make it,” shouted the former NFL safety.

Clark argued that the flag footballer’s frustration stemmed from not getting the same recognition and tangibles as NFL QBs, but the host contended that all the attributes mentioned by Darrell are common traits among quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and others in the NFL.

It’s important to note that even though the crew at “The Pivot Podcast” was harsh on the flag football QB, their points have a lot of merit. This debate can only be settled if Darrell attends NFL tryouts next year and makes it to the league. However, considering he is already 35, it’s highly unlikely.