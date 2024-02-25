“Hell Na”: Chiefs Fans Dismiss RG3’s Odell Beckham Jr. Proposal

Aug 21, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) gestures on the field during warmups prior to their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs took their second consecutive Super Bowl home this season. While it was a great achievement, they had a season marred by inconsistent connections between Patrick Mahomes and his receivers. Therefore, the Chiefs faced notable challenges with drops on the field. As the intrigue builds up for potential offseason moves to address this issue, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III (RG3) stirred up some conversation with his proposal for Odell Beckham Jr.

RG III’s tweet was grounded in Beckham’s performance during the previous 2023 season, where he continued to put his dynamic playmaking abilities to use. In his proposal, RG III talked about OBJ’s gameplay in his 8th year in the NFL that can help the Chiefs overcome receiver issues. Despite facing various challenges, Odell Beckham Jr. has managed to maintain impressive performance, averaging 16.1 yards per catch and exhibiting a remarkably low drop rate of just 1 drop on 64 targets (1.6%).

However, the Chiefs fans didn’t seem convinced about OBJ, as many expressed their skepticism and dismissed the idea with comments like “Hell Na.”

A fan responded with a doubt, “He didn’t even play in the playoffs for the Ravens, what you talking about.”

Another commented on the transition of Odell Beckham Jr., writing, “No. Hell No. F**K NO.”

A Chiefs fan credited Justin Watson, writing, “We already have an OBJ. It’s Justin Watson.”

Yet another suggestion came, “Why don’t the Chiefs go after Mike Evans? He’s much better fit.”

While acknowledging Beckham’s talents and accomplishments, fans remained cautious about the potential fit within the Chiefs, with one other doubt in question.

OBJ Too Expensive for the Chiefs?

A few fans who seemed to have accepted Robert Griffin III’s arguments for hiring OBJ had another reasonable doubt. A fan via his comment highlighted that while OBJ will be a perfect fit, his price might burden the Chiefs. To add context, the 31-year-old wide receiver has a $15 million 1-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. This includes $13,835,000 guaranteed which is expected to be a financial burden on the team.

Robert Griffin III who seemed relentless in his suggestion had a well-thought-out answer ready for the fan. In reply to the comment, RG III highlighted that the money was secondary for the Chiefs who might want to deploy Odell Beckham Jr. for the run-after-catch ability. Moreover, he also pointed out that the $4.3 billion Chiefs had a chance of paying less without highlighting his reasons.

While his initial suggestion has ground, the only way of Odell Beckham Jr.’s transition to the current SB title holders is through a cheaper contract. It could be a win-win for both parties as OBJ has been a dynamic veteran, while the Chiefs offer the patronage of the top team in the league.