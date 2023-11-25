Is TV Personality Joy Taylor Single? All About Her Dating History and Relationships

Joy Taylor is an American journalist who served as an anchor for shows on the Fox News channel. She is a co-host of the show ‘Speak’ alongside LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho, and she was formerly the news update anchor for ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd’ on Fox Sports 1.

Moreover, she hosted ‘The Joy Taylor Show’ on Fox Sports Radio. This is a celebrity figure that is widely recognized in NFL broadcasting, and fans are typically interested in her private life.

Joy Taylor is currently single. She has experienced the highs and lows of relationships. She was previously married to former basketball player Richard Gianotti in 2016 in Coral Gables, Florida, but unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce in 2017. Subsequently, she found love again with NBA point guard Earl Watson, getting engaged in September 2018.

However, their journey together took a turn, and the couple decided to part ways in November 2019. In September 2017, Joy Taylor courageously spoke out about being a survivor of domestic abuse. Without naming her abuser, she opened up about the challenging experiences she endured, sharing her story on an episode of Undisputed.

Joy Taylor bravely shared her experience of surviving domestic violence. She unfolded incredibly harrowing incidents of physical abuse, including being choked, suffocated, thrown downstairs, and kicked in the chest. “I could go on and on,” she said.

Does Joy Taylor Have Any Kids? More on the Television Host

Joy Taylor does not have any children. Raised among four sisters and two brothers, her most notable sibling is her brother Jason Taylor, a Hall of Famer who played 15 seasons in the NFL. Despite trying her hand at sports, Joy humorously admitted she wasn’t as fortunate, as shared with HuffPost.

In the interview, Joy expressed admiration for student-athletes, acknowledging the challenges of balancing sports and academics. She admitted her own limitations, stating she wasn’t Olympic material and lacked the prowess for sports management studies. This made it all too overwhelming for her.

Joy Taylor is a big lover of sports, and she played soccer before injuring her leg a couple of years ago. Her Instagram page shows that she enjoys close ties with her family members. She values her family highly and describes them as her “rock”, further asserting their unquestionable commitment and joint endeavors.