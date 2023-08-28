“He’s 25, But He Acts 35”: Joe Burrow’s Maturity Level Reminds Dan Patrick of 4x Super Bowl Champion Joe Montana

Joe Burrow doesn’t seem to have a pulse, that’s how relaxed he looks during the most intense moments on the field. This quality, as per NFL analyst Dan Patrick, is what reminds him of former 49ers QB Joe Montana, an absolute legend who won as many as 4 Super Bowls during his playing career.

Dan, in an old segment of his ‘Dan Patrick Show,’ stated that Bengals QB Burrow is about 25, but actually acts like 35 when he is on the field. Montana spent 16 years in the NFL, mainly with the San Francisco 49ers (14 years) and won the MVP award 3 times during that time and if we take Dan’s comments about Burrow into consideration, the Bengals QB might also reach similar heights in the coming years.

Dan Patrick Praises Joe Burrow For His Maturity Level

A few months back, Dan Patrick drew a very interesting comparison between Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and former NFL legend Joe Montana. Patrick pointed out that Montana was at his best in pressure situations and big games. Patrick feels that Joe Burrow has the same mentality as he always steps up during tense situations.

“He(Burrow) is 25 but he acts 35. I mean the maturity level where it doesn’t seem like he has a pulse. And having been there when Joe Montana won one of his Super Bowls, it always felt like that’s when Joe was at his best, you could feel it,” said Dan Patrick while comparing the two Joes.

Dan also stated that Montana was truly unflappable when he was the peak of his powers. “It just felt like he lived for those(pressure) moments. And it seems like Joe Burrow is that kind of personality. And he’s produced and it’s not a hyperbole. You’re actually seeing it unfold and doing it on the road and doing it in the big games in the post-season,” Patrick further added.

Joe Burrow and Joe Montana Pair Up to Promote Guinness’ New Non-Alcoholic Drink

Joe Burrow and Joe Montana recently partnered up in a Guinness ad for promoting the brand’s all new non-alcoholic beverage Guinness 0. In the advertisement, Joe Burrow is seen sporting a number ‘0’ jersey and Montana approaches him to ask why he’s wearing this new number instead of his regular number 9.

To this, Joe Burrow replies by saying that football players can now wear the number 0 as it is the future, indicating to the new Guiness Zero drink. Needless to say, fans absolutely loved to see the two ‘Joes’ together as not only Dan Patrick, but a lot of football lovers across the globe have observed similarities between the present day superstar and the veteran QB.