As the NFL offseason approaches, teams are gearing up for the crucial decision-making period starting February 20 and lasting through March 5, where they can designate franchise or transition players. For the uninitiated, the franchise tag is basically a safety net for teams, allowing them to keep a key player who’s about to become a free agent, for another year. The transition tag, on the other hand, is a tool to retain unrestricted free agents for another year.

Nonetheless, there are more than a few notable names up for grabs this season, either with a franchise or a transition tag. The list that Adam Schefter shared on his X account, includes Saquon Barkley, Tee Higgins, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Brian Burns, Kyle Dugger, Josh Jacobs, Jaylon Johnson, Justin Madubuike, Michael Pittman, Christian Wilkins, and Antoine Winfield.

After playing the 2023 season under the franchise tag, Barkley and the Giants appear to be at a crossroads again. Despite being one of the league’s top running backs with a salary reflecting his top-10 status, Barkley faces the possibility of another year on a one-year deal. The tense negotiation landscape in the NFL, where running backs often struggle to find common ground on long-term commitments, can be underscored in his situation.

With Tee Higgins as a key component of their offensive lineup, the Cincinnati Bengals face a dilemma. With Ja’Marr Chase also up for an extension, the Bengals are very likely to tag Higgins and trade him in the coming weeks, speculations suggest. As per an article by USA Today, the projected tag for Higgins stands at $21.6 million.

Baker Mayfield’s tenure with the Buccaneers turned out to be more than just a stopgap, as his performance helped lead the team to another NFC South title and they even beat the Eagles in the Wildcard Round. As a potential franchise tag candidate, Mayfield’s future with Tampa Bay or elsewhere in the NFL will be a storyline to watch. Proposed tag: $35.9 million.

Jaylon Johnson’s situation is a bit tricky as well — he’s been in talks with the Chicago Bears for a while, trying to secure a long-term deal since before the last preseason kicked off. Unfortunately, they haven’t seen eye to eye, leading Johnson to take a gamble on his own talent. Johnson’s become a cornerstone of Coach Matt Eberflus’s defense, making a strong case for a hefty paycheck. But if the Bears can’t meet his price, they have the franchise tag in their back pocket as a backup plan. Projected tag: $35.9 million.

Justin Madubuike made waves in 2023, dominating as a defensive tackle. Leading with 13 sacks and 33 quarterback hits, Madubuike was a force to be reckoned with, outperforming stars like Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. He has a projected tag of $23.3 million.

NFL World Reacts to Adam Schefter’s List

The list of potential franchise tag candidates has sparked a mix of predictions and reactions from the NFL community. A user suggested the names of the players getting selected and stated, “Players who I believe will be tagged: Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Jaylon Johnson.”

The anticipation now builds over which players will in the end be tagged — whether it will be exclusive or non-exclusive. The strategic decisions made in the coming weeks will, as always, shape the careers of those proficient athletes.