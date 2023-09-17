“He’s Gonna Text Me in a Second”: Shedeur Sanders Reveals How Switching on the ‘Tom Brady Mode’ Helped Him Secure His Third Win on the Trot

Deion Sanders’ beloved son Shedeur has once again displayed why he is a Heisman material. Despite trailing by 11 points, he managed to secure a win in the second overtime against Colorado State in his third game of the season and while talking about the win, Shedeur revealed that he derives much of his confidence from Tom Brady.

Tom Brady even worked out with Shedeur last year and it is clear that the young QB is very much driven by the 7x Super Bowl champion’s incredible legacy. Just like Tom, Shedeur is making winning a habit as he recently registered his third straight win with Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders Switches on ‘Tom Brady Mode’

The Buffs and Deion Sanders have started to stamp their authority on the college football scene. They have players like Travis Hunter and Coach Prime’s son – Shedeur Sanders to thank for it. However, the Buffs did find themselves in some trouble against the Colorado State Rams.

The Colorado Buffaloes would have tasted their first defeat of the season if it wasn’t for the heroics of Shedeur Sanders late in the game. He orchestrated a 98-yard drive to tie the game in overtime when there were only two minutes left in the contest. Talking about his 98-yard drive and how switching on the ‘Tom Brady Mode’ helped him, Shedeur Sanders said after the game,

“Well, we do it in practice all the time, so it’s not really a surprise to us. We like these high-pressure moments. All I was thinking was Brady mode. Simple. Tom Brady mode. You left too much time out there. We talk after every game. I’m sure he’s going to text me in a second. But that’s all I was thinking is Brady mode, if he can do it, I can do it. We’re just alike.”

In fact, after Colorado’s season opener against TCU, Shedeur had revealed what Brady texted him after he put on a solid performance against a side that qualified for the finals of the National Championship last year. Shedeur, per Buffs beat writer Nikki Edwards, had said, “He texted me after the game, ‘Don’t be satisfied’. It was cool hearing from him, knowing he’s still watching and stuff like that. Just working with him, it really helped me just understand don’t focus on the good things.”

Coming back to the game against the Rams, after his 98-yard drive, Shedeur found Michael Harrison in double overtime to tie the game. After that, the Buffs’ defense came into play as they saw the game through to the end thus resulting in a 43-35 win. The Buffs have now won three consecutive games this season and are looking very strong after a dismal 2022 season.

Tom Brady Acknowldeges Shedeur’s Performance

The young Colorado quarterback finished the game throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns and after looking at his heroics, GOAT Tom Brady was thoroughly impressed. Reflecting on the same, Tom posted on his Instagram story, “I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in life.” Moreover, Brady also took to X to further acknowledge the clutch performance of Shedeur Sanders, sharing the video by Bleacher Report in which the young QB was heard talking about ‘Brady Mode.’

The future is looking bright for Shedeur Sanders at the moment. With Brady as his mentor and his dad – Deion Sanders coaching him firsthand, the sky is the limit for Shedeur. The Colorado Buffs would be hoping that the 21-year-old keeps on dazzling viewers with his performances throughout the season.