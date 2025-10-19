Rob Gronkowski Calls Ja’Marr Chase the “Best Wide Receiver in the NFL” After Giving Puka Nacua the Same Title

Rob Gronkowski might have just changed his mind… again. Just two weeks after boldly crowning Puka Nacua as “the best wide receiver in the NFL,” the four-time Super Bowl champion is now reserving that title for someone else: Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

Advertisement

But why this sudden change of tone? It’s likely because Chase has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent Bengals offense this season, putting together one of the most productive stretches of any wideout in football.

Over his last two games alone, he’s totaled 271 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, and 22 catches. That included a 16-catch, 161-yard outing against the Steelers that saw him join Jerry Rice and Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to record 6,000+ yards and 50+ touchdowns in their first five seasons.

So, while appearing on Dudes on Dudes alongside Julian Edelman, Gronkowski didn’t hesitate when asked what came to mind when he heard Chase’s name. “The best wide receiver in the NFL,” he declared, cutting off Edelman before he could even respond. “It’s hard to argue. You can’t even argue it,” he said.

Even in losses, Chase’s dominance has been impossible to overlook. During the Bengals’ Week 5 defeat to the Detroit Lions, he was (again) the only spark on offense, hauling in six passes for 110 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 64-yard bomb that marked his 13th career touchdown of 60+ yards … the most in the league since 2021.

“Ja’Marr Chase is that dominant of a player,” Gronkowski added, reflecting on that performance. “He’s a 17-point swing type of player in these NFL games. That’s how good he is.”

Edelman also echoed the same sentiment, praising Chase’s ability to elevate even when his team struggles. “When I first started watching him, he reminded me of a big Steve Smith… He’s violent, runs elite routes, wins 50/50 balls, and never gets caught from behind,” the legendary Patriots WR said.

As mentioned earlier, the timing of Gronk’s latest proclamation is especially interesting given his previous pick. Earlier this month, he made headlines for calling Rams receiver Puka Nacua the league’s best over Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and yes, Ja’Marr Chase.

“I think Puka Nacua is the best wide receiver in the NFL right now… It’s not because he’s the fastest or quickest — it’s because he’s a football player,” Gronk said at the time.

And while that claim sparked debate, Chase’s recent run might have changed Gronk’s mind. After all, no other wideout has been as statistically dominant or as indispensable to their offense as No. 1 in stripes.

Through seven weeks, Chase leads the NFL in receptions (58) and ranks among the top five in both receiving yards (629) and touchdowns (5). His combination of explosiveness, consistency, and pure takeover ability has him firmly in Offensive Player of the Year conversations and, evidently, back atop Gronkowski’s personal hierarchy.

But another big event that has taken place in these 2 weeks is Puka Nacua’s leg injury vs. the Ravens. So maybe, just maybe, there might be a hint of recency bias in Rob Gronkowski’s take, as Nacua’s dip and Chase’s rise have taken place at the same time.

But then again, when Gronk says someone is a “17-point swing type of player,” you know it’s more than just praise; it’s also validation from one of football’s ultimate competitors. And right now, that validation belongs to Ja’Marr Chase.