Rich Eisen Seems Uncertain About Joe Burrow’s Availability in Week 3, After Examining the Footage That Showed the QB Limping to Practice

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have had a rough start to their season. They have recorded two losses in two games with their star quarterback lingering with a re-aggravated calf injury. Moreover, after looking at the new footage in which Burrow was seen limping, NFL analyst Rich Eisen feels that the week 3 game against the Rams might again turn out to be a tough one for the Bengals.

Rich Eisen, in the latest episode of the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ broke down the status of Joe Burrow’s injury. He was analyzing a new footage of Burrow walking to practice and the analyst did not seem fully convinced about the QB’s fitness. Needless to say, the news is of grave significance to the Bengals.

Rich Eisen Analyzes Joe Burrow’s Injury

In the latest episode of the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ NFL analyst Rich Eisen raised concerns about Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s injury. After analyzing footage of Joe walking to practice, Eisen jokingly said, “We are experts in evaluating in real-time quarterback lower leg injuries”.

In the video analysis, Eisen pointed out that Burrow appeared uncomfortable while walking. He said, “He’s helmeted just in case. He’s got a sleeve on his right leg. Oh, he does not look like he’s walking very comfortably. His head’s down. He’s got a helmet on. I’m going to say he’s questionable.”

Rich Eisen also humorously added that if he were an opposing player like Aaron Donald, he would hope to face an injured Burrow. The Bengals are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in their next match and for now, things are not looking very promising for the Burrow-led unit.

Zac Taylor Provides an Update on Joe Burrow’s Injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow missed practice on Thursday. Although he was spotted in a helmet on the practice field, Burrow was officially listed as a Did Not Practice (DNP). This development comes after Burrow appeared to re-aggravate a calf injury in the final moments of the Bengals’ Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Talking about Burrow’s injury, Head coach Zac Taylor stated, “We will just take it day-to-day with him, he has been a little sore a little earlier in the week, but we will see how it goes. I think the number one thing is Joe’s health and making sure he’s healthy in the short-term and the long-term, so that’s the focus point of any decision we’ll make going forward.”

Joe Burrow is hoping to get ready for Week 3. The Bengals will be looking to recover from an early 0-2 start to the season. Burrow’s availability for Monday’s game will likely hinge on how he responds to treatment and his ability to practice in the coming days.