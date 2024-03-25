mobile app bar

Bad News Continues to Pile Up For Zach Wilson Days After Jets QB Listed $1 Million NY Home For Sale

Aniket Srivastava
Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) drops back to attempt a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Things don’t seem to be brightening up for QB Zach Wilson. His tenure with the New York Jets is ending despite having started most games last season. With Aaron Rodgers injured, Wilson in his third year, had an opportunity to shine but failed to impress the team’s management.

With Rodgers set to reclaim the starting role after recovering from his torn Achilles, the Jets have brought in veteran QB Tyrod Taylor as his backup from free agency. This hints at Wilson’s potential exit from the team and the 24-year-old QB is looking for another NFL team to call his home.

As he wraps up things in NY, he is still unaware of where he will land next. So far, no team has shown interest in the New York Jets quarterback mainly because of his average performances during his tenure with the team. Wilson, chosen as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has one year remaining on his contract valued at a guaranteed $5.5 million, which also makes him a less desirable option. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the financial cost of a trade is an overriding concern for prospective suitors.

Moreover, according to the Daily Mail, Wilson is already preparing to depart from New York City as he has listed his $1 million townhouse. The luxurious property, situated in Morris County, features three bedrooms, and two baths, including a master bedroom with an ensuite bath and custom walk-in closets.

In the last season, he started in 11 of 12 games and finished with a 4-7 losing record. He threw for 2,271 yards with 8 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a pass completion percentage of 60.1. In his three seasons, he has lost 21 out of the 33 games he started, with interceptions (25) outnumbering his touchdown passes (23).

Exploring Potential Landing Spots for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is hoping to get released anytime soon as general manager Joe Douglas told the media last month that they had given Wilson’s agents permission to seek a trade. However, it comes as a shocker that no NFL teams as of now have approached him or are discussing him.

It seems the market is down for the former BYU Cougar. ESPN’s Rich Cimini suggests that the only potential landing spot for him is with the Kansas City Chiefs, given their lack of a reliable backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes.

Yet, there are some possibilities for him to secure a starting role with the Denver Broncos or Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, he could be a suitable QB2 option for teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, or the Los Angeles Rams.

While Zach Wilson has had the opportunity to start games since his rookie season, the upcoming one will be make or break for him. If he joins another team later in the offseason, he will need to give it his all and showcase his quarterback skills to prove his worth.

