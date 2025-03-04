“His Dad Was Brash”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Lash Out at the Shedeur Sanders Slander

Shedeur Sanders killed it during his media day at the NFL Combine. After deciding not to throw, many scouts questioned his outlook and willingness to compete. But he silenced those doubters with a press conference that exuded confidence in his abilities. However, a quarterback coach from a team drafting in the top seven picks saw it differently, interpreting his demeanor as brash and arrogant — something that didn’t sit well with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

That’s right — some called Shedeur brash simply for displaying unwavering confidence during his interview. And Ocho went into full defense mode for Shedeur.

The former Bengals receiver didn’t take kindly to the “brash” label, pointing out that there have been quarterbacks who were considered brash and arrogant yet still went #1 overall. He also believes that’s exactly the kind of personality you want in your quarterback.

“Listen, don’t change. Do you know who else was brash? By the name of Baker Mayfield, and he went #1 too… Now all of a sudden there’s a problem with having confidence in yourself. He’s not brash, it’s about having confidence and believing in the work you’ve already put in. The resume speaks for itself, turn on the film. There’s a reason he’s talking the way he’s talking.” Ocho remarked on an episode of Nightcap.

Shannon added to this, noting that Cam Newton was also considered brash coming out of college—yet he went on to become one of the most dynamic players the league has ever seen. That’s why the former NFL tight end believes the only thing that truly matters in a prospect is whether he can play or not.

“Can he play? Can he play football? He’s a football player. He’s not into politics because in politics you need to be likable. That’s why people will vote for you. In this situation, can he play football?” Shannon continued to ask, but in a sarcastic tone.

He believes all the off-the-field talk will fade once Shedeur proves himself. Shannon also made another strong point, stating, “His dad was brash. I’m confused. At the end of the day, can the guy play football?”

Ocho added another layer to the argument, saying Shedeur’s comments about coming in and instantly changing a franchise are exactly what scouts should want to hear. He’d much rather have a quarterback express that confidence than act like they aren’t serious.

It’s something scouts and analysts should keep in mind when evaluating Shedeur. He may come off as cocky or self-important, but so did Deion—and look how that turned out. Sometimes, scouts need to tune out the noise surrounding a player and not be scared away by it. Shedeur certainly has the potential to be a franchise-altering draft pick.

Nevertheless, maybe it’s time we just accept the fact that NFL teams don’t like to roster outspoken players, especially at quarterback. They seem to cater more toward the soft-spoken, robotic quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning.

Sometimes it’s true that the cocky college player ends up being a bust, like Johnny Manziel or Josh Rosen. But sometimes, as Ocho and Sharpe point out, they turn out to be a Mayfield or a Newton. That’s all the more reason why teams in the top-ten picks shouldn’t be afraid to take a shot on Shedeur. Especially teams that need quarterbacking help like the Browns, Raiders, and Jets.