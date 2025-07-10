“This Is So F*kin Class”: Fans Are Hyped As Prime Video Announces Another Tom Brady Docuseries

Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Image Credit: © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Brady may have walked away from football, but he’s far from retired when it comes to making headlines. From his weekly newsletters to his YouTube videos, the seven-time Super Bowl champion keeps his hands full, and recently, one of his most intriguing moves came in the form of an ownership stake in Birmingham City FC.

Considering how The GOAT’s presence has always delivered a guaranteed blockbuster, so Prime Video has decided to once again put Brady at the center of a major sports docuseries.

After previously releasing ‘Becoming the G.O.A.T.: The Tom Brady Story’, which chronicled his rise from overlooked draft pick to NFL icon, the streaming giant is now set to launch Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues on August 1.

This five-part series takes fans behind the scenes at Birmingham City, offering a raw look at the club’s turbulent yet triumphant run. The trailer sets the tone right away, with longtime Blues fans bluntly summing up the club’s tortured history: “Birmingham City have been the pioneers in fuc*ing up games of football from 1875.”

As has been the case with every Amazon sports docuseries, this one, too, charts a dramatic season, starting with disaster. After Tom Brady bought his minority stake, which was reportedly around 3.3% in August 2023, the club quickly nosedived.

The controversial decision to sack manager John Eustace and replace him with Wayne Rooney backfired spectacularly, as Birmingham tumbled down the table and shockingly suffered relegation to League One.

But the series isn’t just about missteps; it’s also about redemption. As it turned out, Birmingham bounced back immediately, smashing records in the 2024-25 season by racking up 111 points and securing automatic promotion back to the EFL Championship.

Interestingly enough, Tom Brady’s ambition is on full display in the series, with the NFL legend declaring, “We’re trying to make this a world-class team.” He’s also seen taking shots at Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham FC: “Wrexham, We’re coming fer your as*”

All in all, the trailer doesn’t hold back, with it including clips of managerial chaos, shots of Tom Brady visiting the club, and even a brief flashback to the infamous 2019 pitch invasion incident during the heated derby against Aston Villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports on Prime (@sportsonprime)

Embedded cameras captured every twist, from the dressing room drama to the boardroom’s bold decisions, and naturally, fans can’t wait to see it drop. “This looks cinematic, ngl,” wrote a fan. “This is so fuc*ing class,” wrote another.

The rest, meanwhile, complimented the trailer for the elements that caught their eyes. For starters, fans loved that the trailer had portions narrated by supporters themselves. “I love the commentary from the Brummies. Bostin that!” penned a fan.

For others, seeing rival star Jack Grealish getting hurt again on the big screen was a welcome sight. “Grealish getting digged in the trailer. Excellent,” chimed in another.

With Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who himself is a lifelong Blues fan, serving as executive producer, alongside board member Matt Alvarez and Brady’s Religion of Sports media company, the series promises a deep, authentic dive into both the football and cultural fabric of Birmingham.

Moreover, with all five episodes dropping at once, fans are already buzzing about what’s being dubbed one of the most anticipated football documentaries of the year.

So, regardless of how the reviews are going to be, one thing’s certain: Tom Brady’s Birmingham chapter is just heating up, and now the whole world gets a front-row seat.