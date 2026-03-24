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“Home Sweet Home”: Patrick Mahomes Surprises Pal Travis Kelce While the TE Signs New Deal

Nidhi
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (middle) and tight end Travis Kelce (right) open their Netflix Christmas GameDay cake gifts after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

After months of speculation, Travis Kelce finally sat down at the Kansas City facility on Monday to make his return official, pen in hand, committing to a new deal that keeps him with the Kansas City Chiefs for the foreseeable future. For a player who has spent more than a decade redefining the tight end position, the signing was less about ink on paper and more about confirming that one of the NFL’s most successful partnerships would continue.

That partnership made its presence felt even before the contract was fully signed. As Kelce finalized the deal, his longtime quarterback and close friend Patrick Mahomes appeared via FaceTime in a team-produced video, calling in to congratulate him and share in the moment despite not being in the room.

“Congrats, man,” Mahomes said as Kelce grinned at his phone. “Home sweet home, with the beard too,” Mahomes added, prompting Kelce to laugh. “I just wanted to call to say congratulations,” he told Kelce. “I know you’ve got stuff going on.”

The Chiefs confirmed the agreement later that day, though they did not immediately release full financial details. According to Ian Rapoport, the deal is structured as a three-year contract worth $54.735 million and could reach $57.735 million with incentives. Kelce is set to earn $12 million in the first year, along with an additional $3 million in performance-based bonuses.

The signing brings clarity after months of speculation about whether Kelce, now entering his mid-thirties, would continue playing or consider retirement. Instead, he opted to return for what will be his 14th NFL season, all of them spent in Kansas City.

Kelce sounded energized by both the contract and the direction of the team when speaking in the video released by the Chiefs. “We’re excited, man. I think coach, [general manager Brett Veach] and the entire staff have brought in some of our favorites in terms of coaches,” he said. “But also, some of the best in the league have been added to the team. It’s exciting times, and I’m just ready to get back in a Chiefs uniform.”

Even in a season that featured questions about wear and tear, Kelce remained productive in 2025, finishing with 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns. While those numbers fell short of his peak years, they still reinforced his value in an offense built around his chemistry with Mahomes.

That chemistry has been one of the defining storylines of the Chiefs’ modern dynasty. Since Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2017, Kelce has been his most trusted target, helping the franchise reach multiple Super Bowls and establish itself as the league’s measuring stick.

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

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    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

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