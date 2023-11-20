“If He Doesn’t Win the Heisman It’s Rigged”: CJ Stroud Roots for One Player as the Only Deserving Candidate for the Heisman Trophy

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during warm ups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud’s rookie journey is nothing short of stellar. The rookie sensation has amassed 2,626 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only two interceptions in nine games. He’s dominating the field, seamlessly carrying his college success into professional football.

The Texans QB recently revealed his choice for the Heisman, and it’s someone from his alma mater. He remains confident in Ohio State’s prowess despite uncertainties on the roster. The football team currently stands undefeated at 11-0, second in the Big-10 East after Michigan.

Stroud recently appeared on the ‘Let’s Go!‘ podcast, hosted by Tom Brady, and boldly claimed that no one else other than his pick deserves the accolade. He even predicted Ohio State’s victory against Michigan.

CJ Stroud Advocates for Marvin Harrison Jr. in Buckeye’s Playoff Quest

CJ Stroud firmly claims that Ohio State wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., should clinch the Heisman. He labeled the 21-year-old WR as the country’s best, even pointing fingers at ‘rigging’ if he didn’t win. It is indeed an emphatic statement from the rookie and two-time Heisman finalist.

Stroud showcased excellent chemistry with Harrison last year. Still, there’s a compelling case for the 6-foot-4 junior’s Heisman-worthy performance.

“Marvin is the best player in the Heisman (race). I’m calling it now: if he does not win the Heisman, it’s rigged,” Stroud said.

If Marvin Harrison Jr. wins the Heisman, it would make him the fourth wide receiver to do so, alongside Johnny Rodgers, Tim Brown, and DeVonta Smith. His compelling case includes 59 receptions, 1,063 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 10 games for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Marvin Harrison Jr. would indeed face challenges in the Heisman landscape dominated by quarterbacks. Despite this, he has a strong chance. More recently highlighted by three touchdowns in the victory against the Michigan State Spartans. The upcoming clash with the Wolverines surely provides a significant opportunity for a national statement.

The upcoming game determines a spot in the Big Ten Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff. A dominant Buckeyes win could elevate Harrison for Heisman Trophy consideration. Although, CJ Stroud already insists he should already top the list.