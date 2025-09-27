mobile app bar

How Did Penn State Football’s White Out Tradition Start?

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium.

Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

In just a few hours, No. 2 Penn State will host No. 5 Oregon at Beaver Stadium in University Park, and both unbeaten teams are ready to lock horns. With Big Ten championship implications and playoff hopes on the line, this matchup alone is enough to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. But add in a White Out, and the atmosphere is guaranteed to be next-level electric.

Last season, the Nittany Lions had two White Out games, and both went their way, including a playoff contest. So, home fans are hyped for this year’s showdown as well.

But what exactly is the White Out tradition? It’s self-explanatory, really. In these select games, fans deck out in all-white gear, from hats and jackets to pants and shoes, turning the stadium into a sea of white.

It all started in 2004 against Purdue as a student-only event. By 2007, though, the all-white craze expanded to everyone in attendance. This Saturday, it will mark the 21st annual White Out (not including that playoff game) for the Nittany Lions.

Interestingly, it’s only the second time in history that two top-10 teams will face off surrounded by an all-white crowd. The matchup will air on NBC with Noah Eagle calling the action.

Two songs … Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation and Mo Bamba by Sheck Wes … have become staples during these games.

All these seem to work as well, as Penn State holds a 13-8 record in White Outs. The tradition is already in full swing, with the College GameDay crew even showing up decked out in all white, looking like a throwback boy band (move over, Backstreet Boys).

The matchup kicks off at 7:30 pm, but fans are encouraged to arrive early and bring the noise, just like the tradition demands.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these