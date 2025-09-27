How Did Penn State Football’s White Out Tradition Start?

Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

In just a few hours, No. 2 Penn State will host No. 5 Oregon at Beaver Stadium in University Park, and both unbeaten teams are ready to lock horns. With Big Ten championship implications and playoff hopes on the line, this matchup alone is enough to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. But add in a White Out, and the atmosphere is guaranteed to be next-level electric.

Last season, the Nittany Lions had two White Out games, and both went their way, including a playoff contest. So, home fans are hyped for this year’s showdown as well.

But what exactly is the White Out tradition? It’s self-explanatory, really. In these select games, fans deck out in all-white gear, from hats and jackets to pants and shoes, turning the stadium into a sea of white.

It all started in 2004 against Purdue as a student-only event. By 2007, though, the all-white craze expanded to everyone in attendance. This Saturday, it will mark the 21st annual White Out (not including that playoff game) for the Nittany Lions.

Interestingly, it’s only the second time in history that two top-10 teams will face off surrounded by an all-white crowd. The matchup will air on NBC with Noah Eagle calling the action.

2007 ➡️ 2024 and it’s only getting bigger and better ⚪️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/YC9ppbS1vM — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) September 23, 2025

Two songs … Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nation and Mo Bamba by Sheck Wes … have become staples during these games.

All these seem to work as well, as Penn State holds a 13-8 record in White Outs. The tradition is already in full swing, with the College GameDay crew even showing up decked out in all white, looking like a throwback boy band (move over, Backstreet Boys).

Corporate needs you to find the difference between this picture and this picture pic.twitter.com/cOM72rPXcu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2025

The matchup kicks off at 7:30 pm, but fans are encouraged to arrive early and bring the noise, just like the tradition demands.