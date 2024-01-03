After Posting About Untrustworthy Men, Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Drops Vibrant Visuals from Her Night Out With the Girls

Kayla Nicole, Travis’ ex-girlfriend, has gracefully handled the spotlight in the wake of Travis Kelce’s newfound romance with Taylor Swift. She exudes positivity and a resilient “you go girl” attitude through her social media presence. Kayla remains focused on her own journey and career despite the worldwide attention on Travis’s current relationship.

Kayla Nicole has subtly addressed trust issues from time to time, sharing a story on Instagram with the caption “Trust men or Live in the water.” The accompanying video depicts a girl dramatically throwing her suitcase and handbag into a body of water and then diving in herself. Kayla humorously added “Me,” implying a preference for living in water over trusting men.

Travis Kelce‘s Ex girlfriend treated her fans to glimpses of her New Year’s Eve celebration, a vibrant start to 2024, right after the trust-themed story. Dressed in a stunning sleeveless, deep-neck, full-length red dress, her confidence radiated through the visuals. She shared moments indulging in oysters with her favorite sauces and flaunting her elegant attire.

Kayla and her friend indulged in caviar shots accompanied by champagne continuing the visual journey. The atmosphere shifted to lively vibes as they danced and vibed at the dinner table. Kayla wrapped up the New Year’s Eve festivities by sharing a group photo with four friends, followed by a solo snapshot showcasing her glamorous New Year’s outfit.

Kayla Nicole Found Solace in Talk Therapy; Shares Her Empowering Experience Post-Breakup Struggles

Fitness influencer Kayla Nicole found solace in talk therapy, amid a challenging breakup last summer, a departure from her reliance on physical fitness for emotional relief. Nicole felt an internal struggle despite being in peak physical shape, prompting her to embrace therapy.

She candidly expresses, “I don’t like who I am when I don’t work out,” pointing to the significance of mental well-being alongside physical fitness. Per PEOPLE.

Acknowledging her predisposition to anxiety and previous struggles with depression, Kayla Nicole shares how her fitness journey served as a lifeline during tough times. She realized the importance of mental fitness alongside physical prowess amid a significant breakup and life upheavals.

Kayla maintains authenticity as a fitness influencer despite the challenges, recognizing her role even if she refrains from explicitly using the title. The former Lakers in-game reporter’s journey exemplifies the intersection of physical and mental well-being.

Kayla Nicole candidly shared her struggle with sleep and digestive issues during a challenging period post-breakup. She faced internal turmoil despite maintaining her workout routine, emphasizing the discrepancy between her physical appearance and mental well-being. Kayla’s openness about her journey shed light on the importance of holistic health, transcending mere physical fitness.

Her experience underscored the need for mental well-being, even when external appearances may suggest otherwise. It feels really wholesome to see her journey towards positivity and her moving forward reflects resilience and a commitment to overall wellness.