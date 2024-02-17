Is Travis Kelce Starting a New Career After Super Bowl LVIII Win?

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce might have won his third Super Bowl recently, but he is making headlines for an entirely different reason. Like his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who is known for her creative musical artistry and has already taken full control of a music video production as a solo director, Kelce is venturing into the world of film production. His debut as a film producer comes with the indie movie “My Dead Friend Zoe”, set to premiere at SXSW.

Travis Kelce’s move might be groundbreaking, as the indie is set to become the first low-cost movie to utilize President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act 2022, as per Variety. This means that Kelce, along with other investors, will finance the dark comedy under $10 million.

Notable actors like Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman will star in the upcoming movie. The film represents a new wave in independent cinema financing, which will also promote environmental solutions. Kelce recognized the opportunity presented by the Act to mitigate the risks inherent in Hollywood and independent filmmaking.

The strategic use of federal tax credits not only reduces financial risks but also aligns with Kelce’s broader vision for diversifying his portfolio. Together with his partners, the Chiefs star plans to extend this financing model to other projects, like a documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat. This progressive approach could potentially start a new era of indie film fundraising. Moreover, it offers a safer investment avenue for interested parties like Travis Kelce, who hails from a completely different arena.

Kelce’s induction into Hollywood proves not only his farsightedness but also his ability to learn from the likes of Tom Brady, who has already ventured into the film industry.

Travis Kelce: From the Gridiron to Hollywood

Travis Kelce is currently on a dominant run with the Chiefs. Along with his elder brother, Jason, Travis also made quite a few headlines for retirement rumors, but it’s highly unlikely. However, he has expressed interest in the entertainment industry after hanging up the cleats.

Following his successful hosting gig on Saturday Night Live last year, Kelce expressed his interest in exploring acting projects. Raised in an environment infused with humor and imitation, Kelce is also a hit on his podcast, ‘New Heights’.

Moreover, Travis Kelce has often been credited for his effortless charm and fashion game, both of which comply well with the camera. He has also starred in many ads, including recent ones for Pfizer and Bud Light. His recent sponsored post from Experian also made circles on social media, where Travis was seen posing a personal FICO score question.

The Pro Bowler tight end has already etched his name as a media mogul after his stint on the reality show ‘Catching Kelce’. If his indie movie gains any traction, his second project will only draw closer. It will surely be fascinating to see how it all unfolds.