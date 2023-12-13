“I Am Not Having Fun Anymore”: Tom Brady Responds to Eli Manning’s Hilarious Dig at the 7x Super Bowl Champion on Brady Day

In celebration of Brady Day on 12/12, Topps introduced an exclusive Tom Brady Montreal Expos rookie baseball card in the 2023 Bowman Draft. This unique card explores the hypothetical scenario of the seven-time Super Bowl champion choosing baseball over football. Eli Manning seized the promotional moment to playfully troll his longtime rival.

Advertisement

Manning, who famously bested Brady in two Giants Super Bowl victories in 2008 and 2012, playfully trolled the retired quarterback in a short video in response to the commercial’s online release. The ex-Giants man was wearing his San Francisco Giants jersey, and, after acknowledging Brady Day, he revealed his favorite Brady moment: the Patriots vs Giants championship matchups. Manning then sarcastically pointed out Brady’s special place in the hearts of San Francisco fans.

“Hey Tom, I hear it’s Brady Day, and it seems like people are sharing their favorite moments from your career. So, I wanna add my thoughts,” Eli said. “Man, what a run you had; 23 years, seven world championships, multiple MVPs … you’re a Montreal legend.” “Personally, my favorite moments were those Giants championships. You’ve got a special place in the hearts of all of us from San Fransisco.” Eli added flashing two World Series rings.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EliManning/status/1734595404677726209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brady embraced Eli Manning‘s playful jab and retweeted the post, adding a touch of humor by quipping, “Alright, I’m not having fun anymore. I want to talk to the manager,” while tagging Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1734597085373288876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the banter between these NFL legends. With seven Super Bowls to his name, even after the two losses to the Giants, Brady’s remarkable career sparks contemplation—what if those two games had a different outcome? The thought of Brady potentially securing nine titles intrigued fans, sparking reactions to Manning’s light-hearted dig at the iconic quarterback.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KenGoldin/status/1734599902364123577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChattiMack/status/1734603633302614246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KFLETCH___/status/1734598543690641605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This hilarious interaction stems from TB12’s recent commercial, which even features several baseball legends, where even in an alternate reality, the would-be MLB star lost to the Giants two times.

Tom Brady Glimpses Into Alternate Reality

Before ascending to seven-time Super Bowl champion status and clinching three NFL MVP Awards, Tom Brady was initially drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995 as a catcher. Although we never witnessed Brady pursue a baseball career, he shared a captivating video on X, paying homage to his iconic No. 12 worn throughout his NFL journey.

The clip, released on December 12 (“12/12”), coincides with Topps’ 2023 Bowman “Dream Draft Picks” card, illustrating Brady’s hypothetical path in baseball with the Montreal Expos.

In 1995, Tom Brady received an 18th-round selection in the MLB Draft by the Expos. They envisioned him as a potential All-Star and perhaps “one of the greatest catchers ever.” Despite these lofty projections, Tom Terrific opted to pursue his college football journey at the University of Michigan.

The new Fanatics ad raises an intriguing “what if” scenario, exploring an alternate universe where Brady joined the Expos. The whimsical clip features appearances from baseball luminaries like Vladimir Guerrero, Larry Walker, and Pedro Martinez, envisioning them as Brady’s teammates in Montreal.

The ad playfully jests that if Tom Brady hadn’t joined the Expos, contributing his hypothetical 649 career home runs, the team might have faced relocation from Montreal. This humorous notion aligns with historical events, as the franchise did relocate in 2004, becoming the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Despite the playful banter, it’s important to note that Eli Manning’s jest is all in good spirits. The card holds significant meaning for Brady, even though, in reality, he never ventured far enough to grace a Montreal Expos bullpen.