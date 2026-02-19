Rashee Rice Sued by Ex-Girlfriend: Attorney Denies Punching as Dacoda Jones Demands $1 Million

Star wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Rashee Rice, is now facing a $1-million civil lawsuit alleging several instances of abuse towards his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones. The suit claims that the 25-year-old “repeatedly assaulted her during an 18-month span from 2023 to 2025,” including a time period in which Jones was pregnant.

Advertisement

The language in the suit is harrowing, alleging that Rice “grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit, and headbutted Ms. Jones, as well as hit her with inanimate objects.” As a result, she is now seeking more than one million dollars in damages pertaining to the “physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, disfigurement, and previous and future medical care and loss of earnings” that she has been forced to endure.

An ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed a civil lawsuit in Texas alleging he repeatedly assaulted her during an 18-month span from 2023 to 2025, per @ByNateTaylor and @mikerothstein. Dacoda Jones, who said she was pregnant during many of the… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2026

The incident comes less than a year after the star wide receiver was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation for causing a multi-vehicle crash while driving at 119mph in Dallas, Texas, in March of 2024. Rice served a six-game suspension to start the 2025 regular season as a result of that incident.

In an official statement, the Chiefs explained that “The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” but it remains unclear as to whether or not any action will be taken at this time. Unfortunately, this latest incident calls into question his overall future with the franchise.

The NFL will adhere to its process of letting the courts resolve the actual matter before then investigating Rice for any potential violations of the league’s code of conduct. However, given the severity of the accusations, as well as the fact that this is far from the first time in which he has found himself in legal trouble, it’s highly likely that a lengthy suspension is in his near future.

As far as the Chiefs themselves are concerned, they may soon begin to look elsewhere for a primary wide receiver. Thankfully, there seems to be no shortage of those in free agency this year, as names like A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, George Pickens, and even Mike Evans will all be available for negotiations throughout the coming months.

In other words, it seems as if Patrick Mahomes will be forced to learn some new names this offseason. Although that may not be a bad thing considering the dwindling nature of this Kansas City offense, which ranked 21st overall in terms of scoring.