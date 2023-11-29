“I Call It the Dwight Howard Syndrome”: Marcellus Wiley Is Not in Agreement With Tom Brady’s “Mediocre NFL” Take

While Tom Brady didn’t hesitate before calling out the NFL’s ‘mediocrity’ on “The Stephen A. Show,” not everyone in the NFL world, including Marcellus Wiley, agrees with his assessment. The seven-time Super Bowl winner had voiced his displeasure with the current state of the league. He emphasized that defensive plays are being hindered and that there aren’t quality products being produced on the field anymore.

Marcellus Wiley shared his perspective on Tom Brady’s critique of the “mediocre NFL” on his show. The former defensive end emphasized that while Brady acknowledges the tremendous talent in today’s players, he might be overlooking the fundamental skills these athletes possess to achieve greatness.

Wiley, drawing from his own experience playing against Tom Brady, highlighted the perception that less talent in his era led to a focus on fundamentals. He argued that today’s highly talented players are not devoid of fundamentals but might be perceived differently due to their exceptional skills.

“You can’t be this level of great today, without being fundamentally sound. That’s what’s crazy. I’m going to say it like this. They’re so talented, you think they don’t have fundamentals!” Wiley said.

Marcellus Wiley fiercely attacked the view that reduces athletes as gifts of God. This is what he referred to as the “Dwight-Howard syndrome”, where people simply concentrate on external factors such as an athlete’s height instead of appreciating the amount of effort and commitment that one puts into their training.

“I hate when I hear people talk about these athletes acting like all they are is just God’s gifts.” Wiley shared anecdotes about Dwight Howard, emphasizing the need to appreciate athletes beyond superficial qualities. “I call it the Dwight Howard syndrome. It’s the Dwight Howard syndrome out there.’

Much like Wiley, the former quarterback for the Chiefs and the 49ers also flamed Brady recently and even labeled his division as mediocre.

Retired QB Alex Smith Challenged Tom Brady’s Views on NFL Mediocrity

On ESPN‘s ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’, former quarterback Alex Smith countered Tom Brady’s take on the NFL, calling Brady’s division the “most uncompetitive in NFL history.” Smith, a 16-season NFL veteran, challenged Brady’s perspective, highlighting the favorable conditions in Brady’s division and emphasizing that success was practically guaranteed.

Smith also dissented from Tom Brady’s criticism about rule changes, as he believed that the game only got better each year. In his words:

“He played in the most uncompetitive division in NFL history. I mean, you come out of training camp in the biggest cupcake division, you got a ticket to the playoffs right away. Like, talk about mediocre.”

Tom Brady’s critique of NFL mediocrity has sparked varied reactions within the league. However, Marcellus Wiley and Alex Smith argued that today’s players have to be recognized for talent as well as fundamentals.