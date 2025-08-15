“Every Friday, We Do Date Night”: Ciara Wilson Reflects on Her ‘Magical’ Relationship With Russell Wilson

July 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ciara and Russell Wilson know just how to keep the love alive. The power couple has been married for nearly a decade now, but they have some rules and traditions that keep their relationship going strong.

Amid their busy lives, raising four children, pursuing careers, and managing family ventures, the pair has uncovered a simple yet powerful secret to keeping their love vibrant. In a conversation with Kylie Kelce on her podcast, ‘Not Gonna Lie,’ Ciara revealed the importance of making time for each other in a long-term relationship.

“Traditionally, since day one, since we were in each other’s lives, every Friday night we do date night,” Ciara shared. “It’s so cute ‘cause we were talking about how many date nights have we had? You know, we read a date and I talk about it. I was like, ‘This is sweet.’”

For Ciara, this isn’t just about dressing up and going out; it’s about intentionality.

“You think about that intentionality, right? Like you have to,” she explained.

As a devoted mom, it’s easy for Ciara’s heart to pull toward her children at any moment. “I’m one of those moms… when I hear my baby’s voices, my heart gets weak. If I’m around the corner, I’m like, ‘Oh, I need to go touch them or hold them or feel them.’”

However, she says it’s important for parents, especially moms, to carve out time for themselves and for each other.

“We have to take care of us, right, as women and moms, because literally you are like an octopus every day of your life,” she said.

“But also, like you said, the husband and wife, the mommy and daddy time is important, too, right? And there’s something really magical about taking care of that part, being able to just be with each other. Not forgetting to do that, ‘cause it’s easy to forget to do that with our precious babies.”

Communication is another bedrock of their bond— Ciara credits Russell’s quarterbacking instincts, teamwork, leadership, and clarity as essential to their marriage.

“I feel like there’s nothing I can’t go to him about… even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we’re going to make it on the other side,” she explained in a conversation on Apple Music’s ‘Over It Radio’ earlier this year.

Their relationship also adheres to a foundational rule: never going to bed angry. Ciara and Russell’s marriage thrives not because it’s flawless, but because it’s intentional, faith-filled, and real. Their weekly date nights embody that commitment—moments to rekindle connection, reaffirm their love, and simply be together.