“I Cant Stand Him. He’s a Cheater”: Bill Belichick Told To Retire From Professional Football By Wife Of Former Bills HC Marv Levy

The New England Patriots are struggling immensely this season with a 2-8 record. The Patriots met Indianapolis Colts in their Week 10 matchup and despite being a low-scoring game; it ended up favoring the Colts. This marks the first time since 2000 that a team coached by Belichick has been six games under .500.

As the Patriots’ condition continues to worsen with each passing week, critics and fans alike are questioning the 71-year-old head coach’s long tenure with the New England. There were also reports of Belichick’s firing if the Patriots lost to the Colts in Week 10. As criticism mounts against the coach, Fran Levy, the wife of former Bills head coach Marv Levy, strongly criticized Belichick recently.

In a recent interview, Marv was asked if he had a few words of guidance for Bill Belichick, who is having a rough 2023 season. However, his wife answered and called Belichick a cheater who has always been envious of her husband. She called him “mean” and wished he never won a Super Ball again.

“I think he should retire. I can’t stand him. He’s a cheater, and he was rude to Marv. Bill Belichick was always jealous of Marv. He’s a mean person and I hope he never wins again,” said Fran.

It seems Fran Levy is not a big fan of Bill Belichick because he once criticized her husband, who was then the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Under Marv Levy, the Bills made four consecutive Super Bowls appearances and Belichick, then the Giants defensive coordinator, defeated them in Super Bowl XXV by 20-19. Belichick had commented back in 2009, “I won’t be like Marv Levy and coach in my 70s.” Surprisingly, Belichick is still coaching and he has crossed the 70 mark.

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick Responds to Criticism

After the Patriots faced a significant setback in Germany, reporters interviewed Belichick about the critics holding him responsible for his team’s performance. To which the veteran coach stated, “I just do the best I can every day.” The New England Patriots will have a bye in Week 11. When they return the following week, they’ll take on the New York Giants, aiming to bounce back with a win after a well-deserved break.

New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, has already made it clear that he is unhappy with his team this season. On Sunday morning before the kickoff, he stated he had hoped things would be a lot better this season. Kraft said it was his 30th year as Patriots owner, and his team never went 2-7.

However, on Sunday’s NFL networks, Ian Rapoport talked about Belichick’s job status. He said that even though the team isn’t doing well lately; it doesn’t seem like Robert Kraft will fire Belichick as head coach during the season. Rapoport also found it surprising to talk about this, considering Belichick’s successful history with the team.