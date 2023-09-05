“I Collapsed Face First”: Stephen A Smith Laments How Tim Tebow Ruined His Date With a “Fine” Girl

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN’s \”First Take\” at Florida A&M University’s new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater as part of the school’s homecoming festivities Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A Smith is known for his strong opinions on sports. Recently, he shared a rather personal story involving his good friend and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. During an appearance on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Smith revealed how his date night was ruined by terrific Tim.

Smith recounted how things went south, all thanks to a Tim Tebow 80-yard pass against the Pittsburg Steelers. He described the date with a “fine” girl that turned into a disaster because of Mr. Tebow. It seems that even for a sports commentator like Stephen A, unexpected twists of an NFL game can be quite disruptive.

Stephen A Smith & the Date Night Disaster

In a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, Shannon Sharpe asked Smith about his favorite football team. The sports anchor replied, “The Steelers. Die-hard Steelers fan. The first thing the first game I ever saw was the ‘Immaculate Reception’ wow; when I was six years old. My dad, the Immaculate Reception Franco Harris against the Raiders. I fell in love with the black and gold ever since.”

Stephen A Smith also discussed how his commitment to the Steelers once led to a date night disaster. Talking about the whole incident, Smith said, “I still am recovering from that. Damn touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas that Tebow threw. I was with a girl I was dating at the time and you know her fine self and everything.”

“I had my mind on other things yeah and Tebow connected that pass I collapsed face first on her living room rug and laid there for two hours, didn’t do nothing at night, totally ruined my night” Smith added. Maybe Tebow ought to give Smith a call sometime and apologize or something. If it hadn’t been for his pass, Smith’s night would have gone as planned.

Stephen Smith Once Reflected on Skip Bayless’ Obsession with Tim Tebow

Sports analyst Stephen A Smith once talked about how ESPNs higher-ups viewed the obsession of Skip Bayless with Tim Tebow. According to Smith, Bayless relentlessly focuses on Tebow. Apparently, it didn’t sit well with the bosses during their tenure on “First Take” from 2012 to 2016. Smith described the situation as,

“The part that Skip Bayless left out was the fact that the bosses at the time didn’t care. They had remembered that Skip Bayless lived off of talking about Tim Tebow every day before I arrived. The public had accused Skip Bayless of being a caricature of himself. And even though Skip was very proud of his Tim Tebow coverage, the bosses weren’t necessarily enamored with it.”

As of now, ESPN ‘First Take’ has become Stephen’s territory, while Skip is battling hard to keep things afloat with Undisputed, especially after Shannon’s departure. As the 2023 season begins, we can expect more lively and entertaining takes from both, Stephen A, as well as Skip Bayless.