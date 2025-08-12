“I Don’t Know If His Old A** Can Even Do It Right Now”: Cam Heyward Weighs In On Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Madden 26 Footage

Madden 26 is already getting flak from users for its questionable ratings and unrealistic gameplay. It’s nothing new, as the game usually experiences yearly critiques upon its release or leading up to it. But this time around, some of the footage we’ve seen so far is downright hilarious. Headlined by Cam Heyward jumping too high and Aaron Rodgers turning back the clock.

Let’s start with Heyward. The 14-year veteran defensive lineman is known for hyping up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ crowd, as he’s one of the final names called during pregame lineup announcements. He usually runs out of the tunnel and performs a gesture to get the people going.

However, in Madden, fans found Heyward’s intro a bit goofy. In one clip, he can be seen leaping into the air with his knees kicking behind his head. The 300-pound behemoth gets some serious air for a man of his size, which is why his co-host had to poke some fun at it on his podcast.

“Our producers pointed it out that you’re very high in the air. I’ve seen you play basketball, and you could dunk, but I don’t remember you jumping that high,” Hayden Walsh joked on Not Just Football.

Yet, in response, Heyward defended his leaping ability. He said that he has pictures as proof, too.

“We have people in the audience right now that are laughing that don’t need to laugh because I don’t think they can jump high either. But I can actually jump. Don’t sh*t on what I do. I have pictures of me jumping abnormally high,” Heyward said.

The reigning All-Pro seemed somewhat offended that his co-host didn’t think he could jump so high. But Walsh recalled that the two talked about how little air he once got last season when he intercepted a pass against the Carolina Panthers. So, he didn’t want to hear Heyward’s opinion any further.

Moving on, one of Heyward’s teammates has also gone viral on Madden 26 lately — Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer can be seen turning back the clock in a clip, as he hurdles a defender in the open field and runs 80 yards for a touchdown on Sunday Night Football during the halftime show. It’s a hilarious sequence that discredited the game’s realism.

“I don’t know if his old a** could even do that right now. I’m going to make sure he knows about it, too,” Heyward said when talking about the footage.

Now, we all know video games aren’t real, and they don’t have to be 100% accurate. But realistic outcomes go a long way in the sports gaming community. Video gamers love to feel immersed in the action, as though they are living it. And a 41-year-old Rodgers hurdling a defender will surely take anyone out of feeling immersed.

“Madden is unrealistic” Explain Aaron Rodgers hurdling a defender and rushing for an 80 yard TD then pic.twitter.com/4LOejjXB7e — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 9, 2025

It’s not just the realistic gameplay that Madden has seemingly botched this year, either. Heyward also sounded a bit upset over his face scan, which he says is inaccurate.

“You know, it’s really messed up that Madden dropped the ball on that when you try to go and you help them out. You go to their little trailer at the Pro Bowl, and it’s like, ‘Hey, put these things on your face. Let us scan your face.’ That’s a load of crap.”

It must be frustrating to offer a helping hand to the game only for the help to come up short. Fans of the game don’t just want realistic football gameplay; they also want the players to look life-like as well. While the game can nail depictions of some players, it can completely mess up others. It sounds like Heyward is starting to get fed up with his player model.

Madden 26 is set to release on August 14th, but for those who paid up for the deluxe edition, they’ve already been playing since yesterday. So, have fun, football gamers. And please keep posting funny clips that you come across.