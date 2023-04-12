Ben Affleck’s Rumored Mistress Once Posed with Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Rings Igniting a Whole New Scandal

Back in 2015, Ben Affleck went through some tough times in his personal life. It was the same year when NFL GOAT Tom Brady was facing legal trouble from the league because of his involvement in the Deflategate scandal. While the former New England Patriots QB was dealing with that, Affleck’s marriage was crumbling because of a cheating scandal.

The Golden Globe-winning actor announced that he and his wife, Jennifer Garner, were ready to go separate ways. The news came out on June 30th, 2015. However, three days before that, an intriguing and unanticipated picture came out of Affleck’s mistress, who was also his nanny.

Affleck’s ex-nanny got to wear Tom Brady’s Super Bowl rings

Everybody loves Brady. Not only because he is a charming man but also because he has achieved insurmountable success in the NFL. Whenever people see Brady, they tend to lose their minds and one such lucky fan of his was Christine Ouzounian, the nanny mistress of Ben Affleck.

We say lucky because Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he allegedly had an affair, was once seen posing with Patriots QB’s Super Bowl rings while on a trip to Las Vegas for a charity poker tournament. The New York Post had suspected that the picture was taken three days before Garner and Affleck announced their split.

Ben Affleck flew his nanny to Vegas — while unsuspecting Jen stayed home with the kids http://t.co/kio6ewydmT pic.twitter.com/nVFcUGmyDz — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2015

The nanny wore light pants, a dark sleeveless top, and white socks in the famous picture. On her fingers, she wore four Super Bowl rings that looked freakishly large. She was a lucky fan who got to try on the league’s star QB’s ring. This image triggered the rumor mills to do their work.

Rumors about Brady’s involvement with the nanny reached all-time high due to his marriage troubles. However, despite all such speculations, Tom and Gisele repaired their marriage, and things went back to normal.

The new wife of Affleck once squashed his bromance plans with Brady

The former Batman actor married his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, whom he dated first from 2002 to 2004 and again after twenty years in 2021.

It was reported that Affleck was looking to hang out with his then-newly divorced buddy, Tampa Tom. However, his new bride was not supportive of his interest. Sources said that the Jenny from the Block singer did not want her now-sober husband to hang out with his pal, who separated from his hot supermodel wife in October.

.@BenAffleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady are in a group chat together. And yes they asked where is his playing next year. Here was Tom Brady's response: pic.twitter.com/g7LIQUg9oJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 18, 2020

As per RadarOnline.com, although it was also reported that the actress wouldn’t stand in the way of them doing business together, spending time with each other in Florida or New York is what she was against.

A bromance between Tom and Ben id understandable since the Justice League actor, who is a Boston native, has always been in awe of the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Additionally, the NFL GOAT also had Hollywood aspirations, with which Affleck could help.