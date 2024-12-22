Ashton Jeanty Landing Spots: Top Teams That Might Go After the Heisman Runner-Up in the 2025 NFL Draft

With Boise State still in the playoffs and set to face a strong Penn State team, Ashton Jeanty’s stock will continue to rise. While he missed out on the Heisman Trophy, there’s nothing stopping him from being a first-round draft pick next April. Although teams have generally been reluctant to draft a running back in the first round, things feel different in Jeanty’s case.

Unlike last season, the upcoming draft class is full of running backs, just waiting to take the NFL by storm, and Jeanty is the crown jewel among them. While a team can draft RBs in the later rounds, drafting him should be a priority if they need a game-changer. So which teams will be in the hunt for the Heisman runner-up?

Denver Broncos need someone like Ashton Jeanty

Sean Payton loves to run the ball but had to rely on the likes of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Bo Nix (QB), and Audric Estime. All these rushers have contributed plenty, but none has surpassed even the 500-yard mark, despite having one of the best Offensive Lines in the league to protect them. They are 20th in the NFL in running the ball.

Nix is 2nd in the team for rushing yards with 352 yards, which says a lot about their ground game. He is a young QB who needs a run game to take pressure off him. Adding Jeanty will complete their team and give them a remarkable option from the backfield.

Cincinnati Bengals have forgotten how to run the ball

The Bengals have one of the best passing offenses in the league thanks to Joe Burrow and Chase, which has been their strength as well as weakness. They have forgotten how to run the ball and sit at 30th in the ground game, averaging only 91 yards per game. They have relied too much on the pass offense, putting too much pressure on their star QB.

Cincinnati desperately needs a rusher, and Ashton Jeanty could be the solution to their problem. However, it’s unlikely they will spend a first-round pick on him since they need a lot of pieces on defense and Offensive Line.

Is Jeanty the answer for the Dallas Cowboys’ ineffective ground game?

Jerry Jones needs a big signing to shift attention away from another disappointing season, this time not even making the playoffs. As per USA Today, the Cowboys also need a reliable running back to revitalize their ground game. While the experiment with Ezekiel Elliott ultimately fell short, and Rico Dowdle has shown promise late in the season, he isn’t a long-term solution.

The last time Dallas drafted a running back in the first round was in 2016 when they selected Zeke, who delivered at least four strong seasons. They may need to repeat that move in 2025 by drafting Jeanty. The Boise State standout has the talent to compensate for offensive line deficiencies, and players of his caliber are rare. Plus, as a Texas native, Jeanty could be a perfect fit for the Cowboys.

Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman love to run the ball as well

It’s no secret that Harbaugh and his OC, Roman, rely on their ground game, and they’ve executed it efficiently this season, taking pressure off Herbert. However, they still rank 21st in the run game. JK Dobbins has been admirable, gaining 766 yards on the ground and leading the team. Gus Edwards and Herbert have totaled 365 and 252 yards, respectively.

Harbaugh had to split the carries to make it work because they don’t have a difference-maker like Jeanty. The Boise State star is the kind of rusher who is capable of running for over 1500 yards, which makes a lot of difference for a run-heavy offense.

Jeanty will likely go in the first round, though he might fall below 25. He is not a great pass catcher from the backfield and not a great blocker. He is also not an explosive back like Gibbs. These are things he might have to work on, but he would still be a great addition to any team that drafts him.