“It Was the Miami Dolphins”: Cam Newton Presses the Brakes On the Ravens’ Chances To Contend the Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens are back on track with their third win of the season in week 9 after Lamar Jackson returned from a hamstring injury after four weeks. And this blowout win on the road made many Ravens fans excited again.

But to call them Super Bowl contenders would be a stretch just yet, or at least that’s what Cam Newton thinks, as per his recent take on First Take.

When asked if the Ravens look like “legit Super Bowl threats,” Newton suggested to press the brakes on that conversation for now.

“We know exactly who Lamar Jackson is. He is the most dominant force in football. With his ability to take control of the game, his ability to attack defenses in many different ways, and that’s what we needed to see. Very efficient offensively, but this is a thing that we also have to understand and acknowledge; we cannot jump to the understanding of ‘Hey, they’re back,'” he explained.

The former NFL MVP claimed that, though Lamar completed 18 of 23 attempts for 204 yards and four touchdowns, there is still much to see. He didn’t put it all on the QB though, asserting that the entire team hasn’t been up to the mark this season. He even stated that a win against the Dolphins doesn’t prove a point.

“We also have to give this understanding a revelation that it was the Miami Dolphins, respectfully. And then, that you can say is that okay, you’re seeing signs, ‘Hey, Lamar ain’t looking rusty’, but then you start to see the defense is giving up a lot of yards still. But the thing you can hang your hat on is their ability to play opportunistic,” Newton noted.

Cam Newton suggested that for the Ravens to get back on track, the defense needs to step up. They have given up more than 35 points to top teams like the Lions, Chiefs, Bills, and the Texans.

“Getting after the football, the most important thing in football is the football, and when you have a team that can get interceptions, create turnovers, fumbles, and things like that’s what you would like to see from the Baltimore Ravens,” he added.

Newton understands the skillset that the 2x MVP brings to the table in Baltimore, but in order for them to make a comeback from 3-5, he would need the assistance of his team.