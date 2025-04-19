Rookie Sensation Jayden Daniels Details How Three Consecutive Losses Helped the Commanders Enter the Playoffs

The Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels second overall in the 2024 draft, but we can safely say he was the best player in that draft. The former Heisman winner was a revelation last season, truly establishing himself as a top-ten QB in the league and arguably one of the best dual-threat shot-callers.

With him under center, Washington finished 12-5 and made it to the NFC Championship for the first time in over three decades. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, and there were some bumps in the road.

Those bumps were necessary for Daniels and the Commanders to learn and get back on track, on what proved to be a successful season for them. They were flying high at the top of the division with seven wins in the first 9 matches and look solid. However, they soon lost three consecutive close games in the middle of the season.

The LSU alum views those three early losses as an essential part of his growth. They marked his first taste of real adversity in the NFL, but instead of letting the setbacks derail him, he stayed composed, learned from the experience, and used it as fuel.

“Early on, I knew I had some success, but I think where I felt myself getting better was that stretch when we lost three in a row. Adversity is going to tell you a lot, who you are as a man. So when we lost three in a row, you almost don’t win for a month, it sucks. After that we got back to our winning ways and I could just feel myself getting better each and every weak. We peaked at the right time, right before the playoffs. Hardship is going to make you or it’s going to break you.”

Entering the NFL as a rookie is never easy, but it’s an even greater challenge when an entire franchise is counting on you to be the catalyst for change. That was the situation Jayden Daniels found himself in last season. The pressure was immense, but Daniels rose to the occasion—and he credits much of his successful transition to the support of veterans like Bobby Wagner.

The LSU alum is deeply grateful to Wagner for taking him under his wing and establishing a big brother–little brother bond. Daniels leaned into the mentorship, showing vulnerability and embracing every opportunity to learn. He approached each conversation with humility, knowing he had plenty to absorb from the locker room leaders, and he soaked it all in.

Now, as he prepares for his sophomore season in the league, Daniels is ready to pay it forward. He has some heartfelt advice for this year’s incoming rookies, especially quarterbacks navigating the jump from college to the pros.

His first message? Lose the entitlement. Daniels says the key is to drop the mindset that you automatically belong. According to him,” you have to earn your place in the locker room and earn the respect of the veterans around you.”

His second piece of advice is simple but essential: outwork everyone. Put in the time, stay disciplined, and maintain an elite work ethic. For Daniels, that mindset—combined with guidance from veterans like Wagner—was the foundation of his rookie-year success.