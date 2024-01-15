“Definitely a Shame, the Way it Went Down”: Joe Flacco Dishes Honest Thoughts After Ending His Season With Two Pick Sixes

Joe Flacco injected newfound hopes into the Cleveland Browns’ season, which came to an end on a bittersweet note on Saturday. A name after Baker Mayfield who made the Browns think they might have a Super Bowl chance saw a conclusion with a 45-14 defeat to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round. Despite the team’s playoff journey in shreds, Flacco expressed gratitude for the heartfelt time and dismay at a subpar conclusion.

The fourth-seed Houston Texans gave a hard time to the fifth-seed Browns at the NRG Stadium which ended their magical journey. He was heartbroken for his 34 out of 46 passes for 307 yards a touchdown couldn’t hold the fort. Therefore, he did not hold back in bidding an emotional goodbye to their Super Bowl LVIII hopes.

“So, yeah, it’s definitely a shame the way it went down and hard to deal with at the moment…As you think from the outside, you get to the playoffs… you get to the Wild Card round at the divisional round… the AFC Championship Game…the Super Bowl. Usually the further you go, the more heartbreak there is.”‘

Joe Flacco’s remarkable run with the Browns began as he stepped in for an injured Deshaun Watson. Going forward, he guided the team to their postseason which saw a setback in their final game. Flacco threw two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, leaving the team in a 38-14 hole. Moreover, the defensive lapses faced against the Texans by Flacco led the Cleveland Browns to an early playoff exit. But there is only hope for Flacco’s return in the 2024 season.

Will Joe Flacco Return Next Season?

Joe Flacco has the same feeling as the DawgPound fanbase that the empty-handed season stinks more than expected. His induction into the team and the season came as a surprise for the Browns who made it to the playoffs after a three-year drought. Wating more of him and with hopes for 2024, Flacco was asked about his return. The quarterback who was hyped up by LeBron James himself had a hard time digesting the loss, with no certainty of his return.

“I’m grateful for the time that we had. I love it here and we’re dealing with so much right now… just going through the emotions of this game. You know being so excited to be in this position and now to come up empty. So I think that’s where my head is is just kind of you know trying to soak it all in and let this digest a little bit.”

The 11-7 season and the 0-1 postseason were heartwrenching as Joe Flacco took four sacks in his final display. He rushed three times for 13 yards but could not stand against the Texans with defensive letdowns marring the Browns.

At the end of the day, it was a team effort and a collective failure that put the outgoing QB out of the postseason. A return next season could provide them with redemption. But an expected return of Deshaun Watson will call for more decisiveness on Kevin Stefanski’s part.