“I Give Joe Burrow a Lot of Credit”: Aaron Rodgers is Impressed With Bengals QB For Winning Despite a Lingering Calf Injury

Joe Burrow has come back in his winning form despite his lingering calf injury, and Aaron Rodgers is most certainly impressed. The Bengals had a slow start to the season, losing their first two games and heading into their third one with an injured QB. However, Burrow sprung back to his highest-paid QB form by recently beating the Rams.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance at the Pat McAfee Show, 4x MVP Aaron Rodgers, who himself is set to miss the entirety of the 2023 season due to a horrible Achilles tear which he sustained during his Jets debut, gave Burrow his due credit for leading his team to a much needed victory.

Aaron Rodgers Lauds Joe Burrow for Playing Through a Lingering Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarte­rback Joe Burrow and New York Jets quarte­rback Aaron Rodgers have formed a unique­ bond due to their shared e­xperiences with injurie­s. Burrow had been confronting a persiste­nt calf injury since the prese­ason, but that didn’t stop him from leading the Bengals to a crucial 19-16 victory ove­r the Los Angeles Rams, which improve­d their season record to 1-2.

Advertisement

De­spite not being in his optimal form, Burrow showcased re­markable determination by playing through the­ pain. Meanwhile, Rodgers, who suffe­red a torn Achilles in Wee­k 1 while playing for the Jets, ope­nly expressed his admiration for Burrow’s indomitable­ competitive spirit to Pat McAfee.

On the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers revealed how, in a text message to Burrow, he commended him, saying, “I give Joe Burrow a lot of credit because not many people realize how much pain he was in. That’s what great competitors do. They show up and play through the pain and don’t make it a big deal.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1706739635920032134?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Burrow, in his game against the Rams, completed 26 of 49 passes for 259 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He connected frequently with his top target Ja’Marr Chase, whilst struggling himself. It leaves no doubt why Rodgers applauded Burrow’s performance on Monday night football: he recognized Burrow’s warrior mentality.

Pushing Through the Pain: Joe Burrow Secures a Much Needed Win

Cincinnati Bengals and their star quarterback Joe Burrow, have had a challenging start to the season. The team suffered two losses in their first two games, compounded by Burrow’s recurring calf injury. Even NFL analyst Rich Eisen had expressed his concerns about Joe’s availability for the week 3 game against the Rams. He had suggested how it could be “another tough challenge” for the Bengals.

Advertisement

This came after Eisen “reviewed” footage of Burrow limping while walking to practice and humorously commented on The Rich Eisen Show, “We are experts in evaluating in real-time quarterback lower leg injuries. He’s helmeted, just in case. He’s got a sleeve on his right leg. Oh, he does not look like he’s walking very comfortably. His head’s down. He’s got a helmet on. I’m going to say he’s questionable.”

Eisen take came after Burrow missed practice last Thursday. Despite being “seen with a helmet” on the practice field, he was officially listed as “Did Not Practice” (DNP). Despite all this, Burrow not only showed up for his unit in week 3 clash against the Rams, but also put up a spirited display in order to help his team secure a win. Hence, the Bengals QB’s effort was deservedly lauded by Aaron Rodgers.