“That’s Why He Was Broken Up”: Andy Reid Revisits Travis Kelce’s Reaction to Alex Smith’s 2018 Trade to Make Way for Patrick Mahomes

It’s been seven long years since the Kansas City Chiefs decided to trade Alex Smith to the Washington Commanders in order to make room for the signal-calling sensation that is Patrick Mahomes. However, before Mahomes and Travis Kelce became the magic duo that they are, Travis and Smith played together for five years. So obviously, when Smith was traded, Travis was “a little broken up about it.”

On the late episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, sat down to reflect on that decision and how it impacted their star tight end, Travis Kelce. Eisen highlighted that the pass catcher was still “a bit of a hot head” upon joining the league. After recanting his history with Kelce, Reid explained that

“Even though he was a bit a live wire… He loved Alex Smith… But he’s got a big heart. That’s why he was broken up about Alex… Travis is emotional and he’s not afraid to show it. That’s why we love him.”

Considering that Smith was the only quarterback to throw to Kelce at that point in his career, his attachment, and affinity for the man who helped him compile 3,900 receiving yards is completely understandable. Keep in mind that Smith had also managed to post a record of 50-26 with Kansas City, giving them three separate 11-win seasons.

Seeing his proven passer get shipped out for a relatively unknown rookie in the draft, Kelce was right to be concerned. Thankfully, for both him and everyone involved, that rookie turned out to be the best quarterback in the league today.

How Alex Smith helped Mahomes achieve greatness

The Chiefs three-time Sporting News Coach of the Year also made it clear that he believes benching Mahomes for his first season in the NFL was the right decision.

However, despite giving the rookie a front-row seat to Smith’s final Pro Bowl season, he was sure to note that “I wouldn’t tell ya he’s great because he sat out… I still think he would’ve been a pretty good player.”

“Just to watch Alex work, I think, is invaluable in this case for Pat. Not only to work on the field, but in the classroom, off of the field in the offseason… all of those things he got to see. Pat was able to just bank all that away. That part he might not have seen had he started [as a rookie].”

While the power of hindsight may suggest that Mahomes’ success was always inevitable, there were certainly no downsides to giving him a wealth of knowledge about the league before ever stepping onto the field.

Smith may have provided the Chiefs with numerous playoff appearances and win streaks, but ultimately, his best contribution to the franchise proved to be his mentorship of Mahomes throughout his final season with the team. Hopefully, Kansas City will continue to celebrate that part of his legacy.