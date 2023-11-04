“I Hate The Cowboys”: Eagles Fan Police Officer Ranted On the Dallas Cowboys On Radio While Pulling Someone Over

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) are going strong in the season, giving them no reason to pour hatred on the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). But, an on-duty police officer tried to influence the Eagles supporters to bring back their long-standing rivalry with heightened commitment and passion.

Advertisement

‘Sports Radio 94 Wip’ recently shared a post on Instagram featuring a police officer who was heard diligently ranting on the America’s Team. He grabbed the opportunity to rally his fellow Eagles fans to reignite the historic rivalry.

Eagles Fan Police Officer Rants On Dallas Cowboys Mid Duty

A police officer was heard engaging in a spirited and passionate conversation on Sports Radio 94 Wip’s post. He made a cutting point of his unwavering loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing in his disdain for the Cowboys. Not only this, he continually rallied fellow Philly fans to reignite their historic rivalry against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

“I don’t have never hated anything more than I hate the Dallas Cowboys, ever. The only game I look forward to any year, 365 days, all four major sports is the Dallas/ Eagles game in Philly. We need to bring this back. I hate the Cowboys. Everyone who loves the Eagles should hate the Cowboys, hate them, despise them, including the players.”

Further into the rant, he tried to influence Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles HC into kindling a deep-seated dislike for the Cowboys referring to it as the ‘culture’. Adding an edge of competitiveness, he established that the Eagles needed to resort to force and valor to beat their rivals.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzMNNwsLve8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Interestingly, before he moved on to the next section of the rant, he mentioned that he was pulling someone over.

“Sorry I’m pulling someone over. You’ve got to get that back and get them back. This is not just a game, this year, especially.”

Advertisement

The deep-rooted and evident love of the police officer interests all Eagles fans. However, the importance of historical rivalries in the NFL does not go unnoticed as he makes a strong statement. Nonetheless, as the post made it online, the amusing reactions of the fans started pouring into the comment section.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1720904303186149704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, is a long-standing 63-year-old competition, with the latter being supported by their ardent fans including Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless Stands Up For the Dallas Cowboys Before the Eagles Matchup

Supporters of the Cowboys (6-2) like Skip Bayless continue to choose their favorite over the Eagles (7-1) even as the latter stand ahead in the season. In his time on ‘Undisputed’, Bayless spoke in favor of the Cowboys, ahead of their matchup, saying,

“I believe America is sleeping on America’s team. I still don’t think that most people see the firepower that we will flex on Sunday. We have found ourselves. This is a deep and talented and potent football team that can just flat out explode on people.”

Skip Bayless tried to highlight how Dak Prescott can be an asset to the Cowboys and can excel against the Eagles. Not only this, but he also compared him to legend Roger Staubach, highlighting his record against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzMVBl4Pd2c/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry has continued since their first meeting on Sept. 30, 1960, and is set to be fueled again on Nov. 5, 2023. The Cowboys have proved themselves over time with the longest win streak of 11 games in their favor. This stands in addition to their all-time 73-55-0 lead over the Eagles. However, it will be seen whether the Cowboys will defeat the mighty Eagles this time.