“I Hated Tom Brady for Three Years”: Aaron Donald on His Daughter’s Tears After Super Bowl Confetti Incident

Despite dominating much of the season with his exceptional defense, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams experienced a painful Super Bowl LIII loss against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The clash that culminated in a 13-3 win for the Patriots was a historically low-scored matchup for Donald and his team, and he resented Brady for three years after as a result of it.

Reflecting on the defeat in 2018, during a recent appearance on the Pivot podcast, Donald spoke about the sheer heartbreak he put up with, following the crushing loss at the Super Bowl-which deeply impacted both him and his five-year-old daughter. He admitted to harboring resentment towards Brady for three years post-game:

“Losing that Super Bowl was like, I ain’t going to lie, I was down for like two months. I hated Tom Brady for like three years after that. I ain’t going to lie, I was mad.”

Donald openly confessed that this defeat to Tom Brady’s Patriots took a toll on his well-being and led to a mental devastation that lasted two months. Moreover, the loss triggered Donald’s hatred towards Tom Brady, whom he blamed for leading the Patriots to victory.

Additionally, the former Rams Defensive Lineman regretted how he had promised his daughter they would bring home the Lombardi Trophy and celebrate together amid confetti falling on the field. Speaking of which, the challenging aspect for Donald wasn’t merely the defeat, it was about how it affected his daughter:

“I remember walking off the field, seeing my daughter sad,” he added with a heavy heart.

As a result of this, the 2018 loss to the Patriots lingered in Donlad’s thoughts and motivated him to strive harder in his NFL career.

Aaron Donald Turned Pain into Power

After that defeat and failed promise Donald was determined to make amends and keep his word to his daughter, Jaeda who served as a driving force for him. He pledged to himself and his loved ones that if he ever had another shot at the Super Bowl, he would give it his all to secure a win.

Eventually, Donald found redemption. During the 2021 season, the Rams built a strong team with Donald’s leadership and performance playing a key role. His dedication finally bore fruits when the Los Angeles Rams made it to Super Bowl LVI.

In a dramatic game, the team secured their second Super Bowl victory and their first as an LA-based team with an exciting 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022. Donald said with a sense of fulfillment in his voice,

“Everything played out like a storybook ending. It was tough, but I found a way to get it done and got to experience it.”

The Rams’ win in Super Bowl LVI was the result of years of roster building and smart moves. Their ability to acquire players like Matthew Stafford and Von Miller through trades along, with nurturing talent proved to be a winning strategy.

As the conversation continued on the podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Donald referred to the victory as a “storybook ending,” hinting at years of perseverance and keeping true to his promise.

Following the win in Super Bowl LVI and ending a 22-year drought, Aaron could finally bring his daughter onto the field for a celebration as envisioned in 2018- amid the confetti and transforming a painful memory into a moment of happiness.