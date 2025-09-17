Justin Herbert Falls Behind Daniel Jones as Russell Wilson Overtakes Josh Allen in Passing Yards

It’s only been two weeks, but there are already some interesting names towards the top of the 2025 regular season passing yards list. Even though it’s far too soon to panic for your favorite quarterback, it’s hard for any of the other 30 NFL fan bases to know that their star player is outdone by the likes of Daniel Jones and Russell Wilson.

Yes, believe it or not, both Jones and Wilson have been throwing for more yards than Josh Allen, the reigning MVP of the league who just managed to tally 394 passing yards against the vaunted defense of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

The unlikely QB1 of the Indianapolis Colts is currently responsible for the second most passing yards this season, having thrown for a total of 588 yards throughout the first two weeks. Despite the odds, he’s somehow guided the Colts towards a 2-0 start on the season, making him the first quarterback to give them that kind of start since Peyton Manning in 2009.

Then there’s Wilson, who seems to have rediscovered his old ways after linking up with Malik Nabers. The New York Giants have spent the majority of the season trailing, leading to some favorable game scripts in terms of passing, but that’s not enough to discredit what Wilson has been able to do for this offense.

If it weren’t for an unfortunate series of events in Arlington, Texas, they’d have found their first regular season win against the Dallas Cowboys since 2021, when Dallas rested their starters for the playoffs. Nevertheless, both Jones and Wilson were able to push Justin Herbert down towards the third overall spot in the rankings.

The boy wonder for the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert, appears to be finally living up to the hype. He’s got 560 passing yards to his name so far this year, and that’s with five passing touchdowns as well, which is currently the second most of any quarterback in the league.

Thanks to the lackluster schemes of Dennis Allen, Jared Goff was able to generate a total of 334 passing yards in Week 2. Now that he’s got a total of 559 passing yards, Goff is right back in the top-five rankings.

Closing out the top-five is none other than the returning Dak Prescott. After getting off to a 3-5 start in 2024, an untimely hamstring injury sidelined the Cowboys’ premiere passer for the duration of the season.

Nevertheless, he’s now and appears to be as good as ever. Prescott is currently 549 passing yards for the 2025 season, and his 59 pass completions are the most of any quarterback throughout the first two weeks.

The results have yet to match his production, but the wins will eventually come so long as he can continue to make up for the team’s lack of defense. Thankfully, he likely won’t have to worry about that in Week 3, as he’s slated to take on a Chicago defense that has allowed a total of 79 points through the first two weeks.