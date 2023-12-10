Dak Prescott vs Jalen Hurts: Stat Comparison Ahead of the Epic Week 14 Clash

The highly anticipated clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is on the horizon as the MVP race remains wide open. Stellar quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott will headline this epic showdown, stirring excitement among eager fans eagerly awaiting a thrilling quarterback battle.

Advertisement

Taking Dak Prescott’s 2023 season into consideration, he has been a key playmaker for the Eagles with 3,234 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. Despite facing 26 sacks, and losing 179 yards, his QB rating stands at an impressive 108.3. His longest completion spanned 60 yards, averaging 269.5 yards per game, with a 70.1% completion rate on 411 attempts.

Jalen Hurts has been a driving force for the Eagles’ Super Bowl aspirations this season. Hurts has displayed both skill and resilience with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hurts maintains a 4.7% touchdown rate and a 2.5% interception rate, facing challenges with 32 sacks resulting in a combined loss of 183 yards.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1733768280467558782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both Prescott and Hurts have high odds to take home the NFL MVP and the only person standing in between the two, currently, is Brock Purdy. Entering Week 13, the Philadelphia Eagles stand at a record of 10-2, whereas the Dallas Cowboys have a record of 9-3.

Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts stand at a 1-1 tie in their two head-to-head encounters. Prescott has a commendable 71.4% completion rate against Hurts’ team, while Hurts holds a solid 67.7% against Prescott’s squad.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Vie for NFL MVP Glory

Jalen Hurts stands at +350, the second-best odds for the 2023 NFL MVP. Dak Prescott, also at +350, emerges as a top contender for the Most Valuable Player award.

Despite an injury setback last season, Hurts has showcased notable progress as a passer. However, he lags behind the Cowboys QB in passer stats, despite Prescott not needing to pass as much this season. Hurts’ rushing numbers are not quite there yet, but he has managed to outpace his Cowboys rival and he is on pace to score more touchdowns. Additionally, the Eagles’ unrivaled season record and his ability to lead the charge for comeback wins put him ahead in the race.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1730696018604540333?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amidst the Dallas-Philadelphia rivalry, the anticipation is high for the clash between NFC powerhouses. The spotlight intensifies on Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, as a standout performance could catapult either into the MVP race.

Prescott’s recent stellar form, with 13 TDs in four games raises expectations while skeptics note the absence of formidable opponents in this streak. The Eagles, as NFC Champions, present a true challenge. However, the Cowboys stand undefeated by the Eagles on home ground, pronouncing unfavorable odds for the Eagles.

If Prescott can replicate his previous years’ success against the Birds on Sunday, he could overtake Hurts in the MVP race but the Eagles have already defeated the Cowboys once this season. Coming off a disappointing loss against Purdy’s 49ers, will the Eagles be able to return to form to win against their longtime rivals, securing the NFC berth and solidifying Hurts MVP candidature over Prescott or will their defense once more crumble against an overpowering offense?