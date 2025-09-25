“I Loved Every Fu*king Second”: Travis Kelce Raves About Jason Kelce’s Ravens Marching Band Performance

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce is a man of many talents, but did you know he can play a musical instrument? Ahead of Monday Night Football this past week, he was spotted in the Baltimore Ravens marching band, of all places, playing the saxophone for the game’s opening theme song. Quite the side quest, Jason.

Advertisement

Perhaps the best part of Jason’s marching band appearance was his look. He wore the full band attire, but the hat was ridiculously small on him. It was so tiny that he had to pin the strap under his nose just to keep it upright. The Kelce bro looked hilarious because of this wardrobe malfunction.

In response to his marching band appearance, Jason’s brother, Travis, seemed fired up and added that he loved the overall performance.

“Dude, I thought you fu*king crushed it,” Travis told his brother on their New Heights podcast.

It was a nice show of sincerity from one Kelce brother to another. But Jason wasn’t all too impressed with his performance. After all, he used to play the saxophone when he was younger, and he expected to pick up right where he left off.

However, Jason admitted that he messed up during the performance because he hadn’t played the instrument in so long.

“It was the first time I played in a long time… I picked up the sax that morning and was like, okay, I gotta see if I can play this thing. I haven’t played this thing in forever. And the last time I tried, I just like, couldn’t even make a sound at this music store. I was like, so bad,” Jason revealed.

With this in mind, the elder Kelce knew he was going to be fighting an uphill battle on Monday. “It was not the hardest piece of music, and I still found a way to fu*k it up,” Jason added.

Despite this, Travis thought his brother did quite well. It’s not like he could pick out Jason’s playing among the massive orchestra, and that’s perhaps why he felt his big brother sounded good.

“This is how I know you crushed it, because I didn’t hear yours. And as long as you don’t, either you were faking it or you were sounding good enough to where it didn’t sound like a middle school orchestra where there was like that one fu*king out of tune, on the wrong note,” Travis joked.

At that point, Jason sounded grateful that his brother was supportive. He thanked him for the kind words and tried to act humble. In fact, Travis even told him that he felt like a proud Kelce upon viewing the final product of the Monday Night Football theme.

It didn’t just make Travis feel proud; he also got fired up when rewatching it once more during the podcast.

“So badass. I loved every fu*king second of it,” Travis shared.

It’s hard not to get jazzed to the tune of ESPN’s Monday Night Football theme. It’s a song that tells every football fan that it’s time to watch the game. That’s why it was really cool that Jason got to be a part of the experience. And who even knew that Jason used to play saxophone?

All in all, it’s just another drop in the bucket for the Kelces and their shenanigans. Jason has especially taken on a slew of fun projects since retiring. Add this to the list.

It does make you wonder what Travis will get up to post-retirement. He’s already done a litany of fun things, like hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live and appearing on a reality dating series. Who knows what he has cooked up now that he’s engaged to Taylor Swift?