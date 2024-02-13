SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

In the ever-turbulent world of NFL trades and team dynamics, a single social media post can set the rumor mill ablaze. This is precisely what happened when the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk posted a video hinting at Aiyuk’s possible departure from the team. The star wideout himself uploaded a cryptic Instagram story, adding even more fuel to the speculative fire shortly after his girlfriend’s video.

The video in question, shared by Aiyuk’s girlfriend, contained a poignant statement: “It might be the last time we step foot at Levi’s Stadium because we might not be here next season.” This unexpected revelation, paired with Aiyuk’s enigmatic follow-up story with a note that said, “Don’t forget what got you there?” has stirred significant speculation among the 49ers’ camp and the Faithful.

A key figure in the 49ers receiving corp, Brandon Aiyuk, whose stats seem to be getting better every season, is navigating the complexities of his contract with the team. Currently playing in the final year of his rookie contract, which secured him a base salary of $2.3 million in 2023, the organization had previously exercised his fifth-year option this past April.

The anticipation surrounding Aiyuk’s contract is substantial. His base salary is expected to skyrocket to $14.12 million in 2024, making him the 16th-highest-paid receiver, as per NinersNation. Sportrac also predicts that Aiyuk would be poised to ink a four-year deal worth approximately $80.13 million.

The 49ers’ history under Kyle Shanahan has seen similar high-profile trades, yet the potential departure of a player of Aiyuk’s caliber would undeniably attract more than a few suitors. Accumulating impressive stats with 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, and maintaining an average of 83.9 receiving yards per game in the regular season, Aiyuk has proven his mettle as a top receiver.

Top Landing Spots If 49ers Don’t End Up Paying

The Carolina Panthers emerge as a prime destination for Aiyuk, should the 49ers decide against retaining him. Carolina’s on the hunt for a standout receiver to kick their offense up a notch, and Aiyuk’s just the guy for the job. With him already smashing past 1,000 receiving yards and showing he’s only getting better, he fits right into what the Panthers are looking for.

Conversely, the Cleveland Browns represent a less favorable scenario for Aiyuk. Given their quarterback quandaries and financial commitments, Cleveland’s ability to support a high-caliber receiver like Aiyuk is questionable.

As the Niners’ star QB, Brock Purdy, is still on his rookie contract; we can surely expect a lucrative deal in Aiyuk’s name in the coming months. The star wideout could also consider other clubs if his own doesn’t meet his demands. For now, it’s nothing but uncertain, and it will surely be intriguing to see where Aiyuk’s journey takes.