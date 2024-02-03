“You Girls Ate”: Chiefs Cheerleaders Hype Up Kansas City Fans With Special Super Bowl Hype Video

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders are introduced prior to a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ run of dominance continues as they booked a ticket to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. Traveling with them will be their incredibly talented cheerleading squad. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fended off the number-one seed Baltimore Ravens setting the stage for the big game in Las Vegas. The hype is incredible and the Chiefs cheerleaders are making sure they join in on the train.

Kansas City’s cheerleaders will have their biggest performance of the year next Sunday when the show travels to Las Vegas. The Chiefs cheerleaders’ accounts recently put out a hype video on Instagram where they showcased their high-flying nature with their best stunts.

It’s an electric video and might be a teaser for what’s set to come in Las Vegas. Kansas City fans were excited by the video, showing their love and support for an integral part of Chiefs Kingdom. Fans couldn’t get enough of the cheerleading squad as they regaled them with love. Comments like “Incredible moves!!!! Let’s go Chiefs and cheerleaders” and “So much talent!!” and “You girls ate!” graced the comment section.

One fan couldn’t help but make a jab at herself, as the cheerleading squad effortlessly jumped around like gymnasts, “Watching hurts my back Lolol y’all are awesome.” Another fan expressed her excitement to watch the cheerleaders do what they do best on the biggest football stage, “Love this it would be great at the Superbowl in February.”

If watching the Chiefs cheerleading squad has you wondering about a future on the squad and the monetary benefits, we’ve got you covered.

What Do Chiefs Cheerleaders and Cheerleaders Around the NFL Make?

Cheerleading is an intensely athletic sport. It takes skill, precision, timing, discipline, and an incredible amount of practice. Cheerleader squads across the NFL have to travel just as much as the team does, and they perform at every single game too.

An NFL cheerleader’s salary can vary, but the job isn’t very lucrative, an issue that many fans have addressed before and want to see changed.

Cheerleaders will make around $150 per game and can earn an additional $50-$70 for every public appearance they make on behalf of their team.

On average that works out to $22,500 per year whereas more experienced cheerleaders can earn $500 per game while making $15-$20 per game.

Cheerleaders who make it to the Super Bowl can certainly get an extra cut, making up to $75,000 per year. Additionally, they qualify for bonuses if the team is winning playoff games and making it to the Super Bowl.

Still, the pay for cheerleaders is far from optimal, and as a result, many have jobs outside the NFL. Many work day jobs like being a registered nurse, a student in law school or grad school, middle school teachers, civil engineers, and much more.