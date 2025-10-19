“I Used to Run Home Right After Team Meetings”: Rob Gronkowski Talks About His Obsession With One Video Game During His Playing Days

Dec 17, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. New England won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski’s NFL career was defined by his greatness in New England, which stemmed from his insane work ethic, practicing hard and watching game tape for hours before gamedays. But away from the field, the four-time Super Bowl champion had a much more laid-back obsession … one that involved headsets, controllers, and endless waves of the undead.

Advertisement

Appearing on Dudes on Dudes, Gronk once admitted that during his playing days, he was an obsessive gamer, with his battleground of choice being Call of Duty: Zombies.

For those unfamiliar, Call of Duty: Zombies is a fast-paced survival mode first introduced in World at War back in 2009. The game drops players into chaotic maps filled with endless waves of the undead, demanding teamwork and precision.

Coming back to Gronkowski, the Patriots legend was so obsessed with the video game that he would wait for the day’s team meeting to end so he could get home. “I used to run home right after team meetings,” Gronk said with a laugh.

“Practice ends at like 2:30, and then you go into meetings from 3:30 to 4:30 to watch film. We’d be cut from the stadium at 4:30, and I’d literally run home so I could get on the couch with Nasty Nate Dog,” he recalled.

Once home, the schedule was as disciplined as anything he did in Foxborough. “We would put on Zombies and play from 4:35 — the moment I got home — to like 10:30 at night, and then go to bed and do it again the next day,” Gronk revealed.

Co-host and former Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, who was patiently hearing the story, couldn’t help but laugh. And he summed it up perfectly: “Yeah, that’s NFL life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Videos (@hurdled)

On that note, Edelman is bang on because Rob Gronkowski is far from the only player who turns to the console after practice.

Today’s NFL locker rooms are filled with gamers — from Patrick Mahomes, who dives into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to Tyreek Hill and Justin Fields, who have stayed loyal to Modern Warfare 2. Jayden Daniels and Bryce Young split their time between Fortnite and Minecraft, while Dak Prescott prefers the slow pace of Red Dead Redemption 2.

In the age of social media and analysts’ ever-growing love for hot takes, the modern NFL grind can be physically exhausting, mentally draining, and emotionally isolating. So, it seems like for players like Rob Gronkowski, gaming was a reset button, a scientifically backed claim as well.

Perhaps it’s his love for video games that helped Gronk to have the sanity to be one of the chillest dudes in the league: a man who could dominate a Sunday afternoon, and then joke around with his teammates and friends like nothing happened.

After all, for Rob Gronkowski, whether it was the end zone or Call of Duty: Zombies, the mission was always the same: win, laugh, and do it all over again tomorrow.