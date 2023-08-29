In Pursuit Of $30,000,000, Chiefs’ Chris Jones Has Already Earned Himself a $1,800,000 Loss, Due to Recurring Fines

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones’ pursuit of a $30,000,000 contract from the Kansas City Chiefs is costing him a lot of money. He has been on a holdout from all Chiefs’ practices for a long time and it has reportedly accrued him $1,800,000 in fines. All of this is happening at a time when the Chiefs should be preparing their final cut of 53 players for the season.

What makes this fine even more brutal is that even if the Chiefs end up agreeing to his said contract, Jones would still have to pay the entirety of it. The fine imposed on the star defensive tackle cannot be waived by the franchise since he is no longer on his rookie contract.

Chris Jones Accrues $1,800,000 in Fines Due to Contract Holdout

With the Chiefs-Jones standoff continuing for another week and even possibly extending through the season for several weeks, fans are just hoping for the team to resolve this as soon as possible. Jones has been a force to reckon with in the Chiefs’ defense. He had a huge role to play in the team during their Super Bowl season.

Even Mahomes supported Jones on his contract stance, “I know that stuff contract stuff’s hard to talk about because everybody wants to make money for their entire family and everything like that,” Mahomes said.

Patrick added: “But, I know how much Chris (Jones) loves the Chiefs. He loves being part of this organization. So I just want to stay out of it and tell Chris that I love him. And that whenever he does come back, it’ll be welcomed with open arms. And we know that he’s preparing himself so that whenever he gets back, he can be the dominant player he always has been.”

Jones has not participated in any of the practice sessions and preseason games for the Chiefs. For every missing day at the training camp, Jones has been fined $50,000. According to a recent report, it was said that the total amount of fines accrued was $1,800,000.

Jones To Continue His Standout Until Week 8

Recently Chris Jones took to Twitter to express that he plans to continue his holdout until Week 8 of the regular season of this year. According to his recent contract, Jones is making close to $20 million a year. However, he wishes for an Aaron Donald contract or close to $30,000,000 a year.

With Jones planning to miss so many games for the Chiefs this year due to his contract, it will be interesting to see how the reigning Super Bowl champions’ defense perform in the upcoming season.