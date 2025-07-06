Jordon Hudson Drops an Old Bill Belichick Nugget From Before She Was Born While Enjoying PB&J Sandwich With Him

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ever since Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson went public with their relationship, the couple has been highly scrutinized by the media and fans alike. From character judgments to countless memes and tabloid headlines, the two have had a rough patch so far. But things seem to be settling down, especially for Hudson, who’s clearly coming into her own.

After turning heads as one of The New York Times’ “Most Stylish” guests at Michael Rubin’s celebrity-packed Fourth of July party, Hudson is now leaning into the spotlight with her signature humor. Her latest move? Posting a playful Instagram Story featuring a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, made by her very own head coach-turned-boyfriend.

In the picture, a peanut butter sandwich sat on a plate, while in the background, Belichick could be seen casually spreading something on a slice of bread. Right in front of him was a jar of peanut butter and jelly. But the real kicker was her caption: “BBPDDPB&J,” topped off with a “chef’s kiss” sticker.

As subtle as it seemed, there was more. The 24-year-old also sneakily added a YouTube link on the Story. Clicking it took fans to an old clip from Sports Mock Live, where a much younger Belichick, then the Cleveland Browns head coach, famously showed off his signature culinary trick: the BB PB & J.

In the early ’90s, Belichick appeared on the Cleveland comedy show hosted by Mike Veneman. In typical Belichick fashion, he turned the simple act of making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich into a coaching masterclass.

The legendary Patriots HC broke it down with precision, explaining why he used raisin bread (a nod to his mother), chunky peanut butter “for extra crunch and energy,” and most importantly, why he spread peanut butter on both slices of bread.

“The key is to spread the peanut butter on both sides of the bread, so the jelly doesn’t leak through,” Belichick explained in the now-iconic clip.

At the time, Bill Belichick was in his 40s, still finding his way in the NFL after a bumpy stint with the Browns. Yet, the meticulousness he showed in the kitchen was a clear foreshadowing of the coach who would go on to win six more Super Bowls.

So with that throwback, Hudson not only delivered a fun moment with her boyfriend but also reminded everyone that she knows exactly how to blend humor, history, and a little bit of nostalgia. Even when it comes to a peanut butter sandwich.