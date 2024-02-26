A beacon of grace and expertise on the NFL sidelines, Erin Andrews swiftly captures the hearts of football aficionados with her charm and wit. Yet, the path to becoming a beloved sports broadcasting icon wasn’t full of sunshine and rainbows, especially in the early days of her career. Among the myriad of challenges she faced, one particular incident in the Buccaneers’ locker room remains etched in her memory.

Advertisement

During her recent sparring session on the ‘Calm Down‘ Podcast alongside Charissa Thompson, Andrews answered a listener’s question about whether the sportscaster ever cried on the job. As it turns out, Andrews experienced a moment that would shape her resilience in the industry—back when she was a budding 19- or 20-year-old journalist, working freelance for an Orlando station. Tasked with gathering comments from the Buccaneers’ locker room, Andrews approached a player for an interview, only to be met with a dismissive and downright rude demeanor.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3xt-wzR7m9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The unnamed player not only turned his back on her in the midst of his interview scrum but also belittled her efforts by suggesting she “go back, rehearse [her] question, and come back when [she] was ready.” Andrews, who had meticulously prepared for the interview, was left in shock and tears by the encounter.

Two Buccaneers Heroes Came and Saved the Day

Amidst this distressing experience, two players, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch, noticed Andrews’ plight and offered their support, asking her what she needed and helping to calm her down.

“I instantly started having tears come down my face, and two players in particular, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch, saw it, pulled me over, and said, ‘What do you need?’” Erin said.

The incident promptly sparked speculation among fans, with many speculating the rude player was none other than Warren Sapp, stating, “The player was Warren Sapp.” Her decision to open up was met with praise as well, with a fan expressing, “Very cool! And very classy of you to not mention his name but… mentioned the great guys that came forward and rescued you ❤️.” Check these reactions as well:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1762002080443892177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This user quipped, “Who was that player and why was it Warren Sapp?”

Another person expressed, “Would love to have that clip of the rescued interview with Brooks and Lynch”

An amazed fan said, “Wow!! I do love hearing these stories so people know, you didn’t just get to the top overnight. There were trials and tribulations. I’m so glad the guys came and lofted you up right away. GOLD ”

Erin Andrews’ journey from a younger freelancer going through daunting challenges to a respected sideline reporter for FOX NFL is nothing short of remarkable. She has done it with resilience, grace, and integrity.