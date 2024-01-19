“I Will Continue to Love You”: Simone Biles Sends Heartfelt Message to Hubby Jonathan Owens as Packers’ Divisional Round Clash Inches Closer

Simone Biles over again proves she’s not only a champion in gymnastics but also in the game of affection. As the NFL’s divisional round draws near, Simone took to Instagram to share a touching message for her husband, Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers, who’s gearing up for a crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Simone Biles, recognized for her Olympic triumphs, has another area wherein she excels—her marriage. Her Instagram story highlights her inflexible love and guidance for her husband, Jonathan.

“To my man: I just want to tell you that I love you the most and I will continue to love you. I will always stand by you. I will always be there for you. I am so proud of everything that you’ve accomplished, and what you’re about to accomplish. Thank you for loving me.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1747931871546388698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This came soon after a sweet, romantic gesture from Jonathan. He surprised her with three big bunches of flowers. The bouquet, a mix of red and white roses, along with pink lilies and carnations, was a unique display of beauty because it highlighted love, appreciation, and celebrating good times.

She shared the beautiful flowers and this display of love with her fans on Instagram. Just after that, she also posted a picture of the lovely duo together. This series of Instagram posts and stories is a peek into the wonderful relationships they share with each other.

How Simone Biles Helps Jonathan with His Mental Health

Jonathan Owens, in a really open and honest chat, talked about how Simone Biles has been a huge support for him, especially when it comes to his mental health. Being an NFL player is tough – it’s full of intense, high-pressure moments.

Keeping your mind healthy and staying strong mentally is super important in this kind of job. Jonathan really values how Simone helps him with this part of his life. Jonathan shared an instance where Simone’s keen observation and honesty helped him. He recalled,

Advertisement

“She noticed I looked a bit slow on the field and said I appeared to be overthinking. Initially, I was taken aback, but then I realized she was right. My coaches had mentioned it too, but it was Simone’s frank observation that really made me reflect and adjust.”

As the Packers brace for their divisional round clash with the 49ers, Simone’s message of love and support for Jonathan arrives at a crucial time. Her words are not just a personal sentiment; they resonate with the spirit of encouragement and belief that is vital for any athlete.