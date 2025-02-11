“I Wish Alf Was My Brother”: Eli Manning Hilariously Admits He “Hated” Peyton Manning in His 1988 Childhood Diary

June 1, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Brothers and NFL players Peyton and Eli Manning warm up before competing in the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 1, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch 01 News Memorial Tournament Pro Am

In the latest installment of Omaha Productions, two-time Super Bowl winner, Peyton Manning, stumbled upon the childhood diary of younger brother, Eli Manning. Amongst the various hopes and dreams of a young Eli that filled its pages, the two both settled for its story.

In detailing the first time that he ever kicked a football, the former New York Giant was incredibly proud of himself. After noting that the ball had to have gone “200 yards, at least,” Manning turned to a sourer note when mentioning his brother’s reaction.

“One day, I’m going to do this in the NFL.” That’s what I told Peyton, and he was all like “Manning’s don’t use their legs, Eli.” I hate him. I wish Alf was my brother. He’d support my dreams.”

In a joking response, the eldest Manning recalled, “Wow! I forgot how obsessed with Alf he was.” While the cat-eating, 1980’s sitcom mascot may not have been around long enough to enjoy either of their careers, at least Eli was able to develop a more positive relationship with his brother through the game of football.

Eli pencils in his first diary entry in years

After some reflecting, the two-time Super Bowl MVP decided that it was time to log another entry in his old journal. Focused on his Kick of Destiny faceoff against his brother, Manning drew some parallels to past dreams of being a kicker in the NFL.

“I’m closer than ever to living out my kicker dreams. In just a few weeks, I will take on Peyton in the Kick of Destiny 3 and I’m going to win.”

Believing that there is “…kicker blood flowing through my veins,” Eli claimed that his brother is terrified “…because he has the same expression on his face as when we saw Pet Cemetary together.”

Unfortunately, the diary didn’t yield the comedic value that Peyton was hoping to find, admitting “I kind of wish I hadn’t looked at this.” However, it’s safe to say that there was no love lost during the contest.

Finally living out his childhood dream, Eli managed to best his brother in this year’s contest by nailing a 20-yard field goal attempt in the second round. After defeating Peyton in all three events at the NFL’s Pro Bowl, the Kick of Destiny 3 victory marked what was officially a clean sweep in post season events for the Giants legend.

While the Super Bowl LIX festivities may be over, fans will certainly experience no shortage of Manning-themed content as their alternative live television broadcast, aptly titled The ManningCast, is all but set to return for the 2025 season. As the two NFL icons continue to grace us with one of the most comedic sibling rivalries in all of sports, their bond as brothers will almost certainly continue to grow stronger.