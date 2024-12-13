mobile app bar

“I Won an Ivy League Championship”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Responds to Richard Sherman on Playoffs Curse

Nidhi
Published

Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football broadcasters (from left) Tony Gonzalez, Charissa Thompso, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick did a lot of things during his career as an NFL quarterback. But winning a playoff game was not one of those things.

As the NFL on Prime Video cast sat down for the pre-game show, they discussed the upcoming playoffs but got derailed by a funny moment between Richard Sherman and Fitzmagic.

Sherman, wanting to highlight just how difficult playoff games are, looked to Andrew Whitworth and Tony Gonzalez to back his argument as he said, “Playoffs are a different beast.” Fitzpatrick, the only former player left in the room to not be mentioned, hilariously interjected, faking offense:

“Hey, I won an Ivy League Championship!”

While the Harvard alum did win an Ivy League Championship, even he couldn’t argue that it could compare to a playoff game. He admitted almost immediately, “But no playoffs, yeah.”

Fitzpatrick played for a QB-record nine teams, but unfortunately never made it to the playoffs with any. In his defense, he was always amidst mediocre units. He toiled for mediocre Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Titans, and Texans squads.

He played for nearly two decades and retired with the NFL record for most games played without a playoff appearance.

